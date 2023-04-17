Carlos Calony, a former student of Sogakofe Senior High School in Ghana, was adjudged the 2021/2022 Overall Best Student in Journalism at the 2023 UniMAC graduation

The media personality attributed his academic success to God and thanked those who supported him as he announced the achievement online

Netizens who trooped the comments section of the posts praised Calony over his accomplishment

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian media personality, Carlos Calony, has graduated as the 2021/2022 Overall Best Journalism Student from the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC).

The Sogakofe Senior High School alumnus disclosed online that he had to balance work, social events, family, worship, and studies. Still, he triumphed over the difficulties.

Carlos Calony recalls making sacrifices

In a Facebook post, he made the achievement public, saying he made sacrifices to excel.

Former Sogakofe SHS student becomes Best Journalism Student at 2023 UniMAC graduation. Photo credit: Carlos A. Calony.

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

''I pushed through it all, sacrificing and even making some people uncomfortable. But here I am, achieving what first seemed impossible four years ago,'' he recalled.

Carlos Calony credits God for the academic milestone

The media personality, shortlisted for the coveted 2022 BBC Komla Dumor Award, admitted that he felt like giving up at some moments. He credited God for the milestone and thanked those who supported his journey after making it.

''This journey has taught me valuable lessons and skills that will serve me well as a professional journalist. I remain grateful to UniMAC-GIJ for the opportunity and the recognition,'' he said.

Loved ones and online users have lavished compliments on Calony over his historic achievement.

See his post below:

Facebook reactions to Calony's achievement

James Kwaku Asante posted:

You deserve it, Carlos. Glory be to God.

Carlos A. Calony replied:

James Kwaku Asante, Sir, I remain indebted to you in particular and the entire faculty for this honor done me. I appreciate it. Thank you so much, Doc.

Ike Tandoh said:

Congratulations.

Carlos A Calony replied:

Ike Tandoh thank you, Doc. I look forward to making you 'prouder' at the MA level.

Benny Benson posted:

Congratulations.

Divine Kpe commented:

Congratulations, bro. Proud of you

Carlos A. Calony replied:

Divine Kpe thank you, my boss.

Edem Fui Avevor said:

Congratulations, bro.

Salihu Shu'aibu Sadauki said:

Congratulations chairman.

Wiayuka Jamaldeen reacted:

Congratulations, my boss. Glad our paths crossed. Let's conquer the world.

James Agbodzakey commented:

Many Congratulations.

Akua Sefakor said:

Congratulations, brother. All glory and honor to Jehovah belong.

Prince Dogbey reacted:

Congratulations, bro. The BBC standard.

Former Benkum SHS student with 3.86 GPA named valedictorian of UniMAC

Still on education, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman named Gwendy Tetteh emerged as the graduate school's valedictorian during the 2023 Congregation of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC).

The Benkum Senior High School alumnus received a Master of Arts in Public Relations degree and was named the Overall Best Graduating Student of her year group with a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.86.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh