Determined African-American Reverend Willie Ryals has received his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice

The octogenarian graduated from the American Intercontinental University in the United States of America

The pastor of Zion Hope Community Baptist Church in Gadsden County, Florida, earned his degree three days before his 80th birthday

Black resilience. Reverend Willie Ryals has graduated with his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from the American Intercontinental University.

He returned to school years after dropping out of Florida A&M University’s Developmental Research School to pursue a career as a singer with several bands.

Black Army veteran Willie Ryals graduates with college degree days before his 80th birthday. Photo credit: Carol Yepes/Blavity.

Source: Getty Images

Ryals' stormy path to realising his dream

Living on the road, however, proved challenging, and Ryals enlisted in the United States Army in 1962. He was discharged two years later, and a bungled house invasion changed his life forever.

He was sentenced to ten and twenty years in prison for aggravated manslaughter while defending himself against intruders.

He finished high school and began college classes while jailed. After being released in early 1971, he realised he wanted to pursue a career in Criminal Justice.

However, he would have to wait decades to fulfil that desire. He settled down with his wife and children and became pastor of Zion Hope Community Baptist Church in Gadsden County, Florida, where he still serves.

Ryals graduates with a degree

In 2021, Ryals decided to revisit his past ambitions and enrol in online classes to pursue his degree. He most recently graduated.

''I'm pleased for myself because my father has always encouraged me to get a degree. He's no longer with us, but I'm sticking to my word,'' Ryals told reporters, Blavity reports.

Ryals walked the stage to receive his college degree at a ceremony held in Atlanta on July 21, three days before his 80th birthday.

