Iran to Get $300 Billion Funding as Part of Agreement to End War With US
- Iran set to receive $300 billion for rebuilding under new US-Israel war agreement
- Republican legislators express scepticism and demand more details about the deal
- Trump announces completion of initial deal, pending further negotiations for a permanent truce
Iran is in line for a $300 billion fund to cover a rebuild as part of the agreement to end the war with the US and Israel.
Republican legislators have said they need more information about the agreement, with some expressing scepticism.
“I just don’t know enough about it,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters in the Capitol. “Even the people who follow this stuff closely up here don’t know that much about it.”
Democrats questioned how the deal will improve upon the US position before the war and how it differs from Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal.
AP reported that a memorandum of understanding also includes the possibility of releasing Iran’s frozen funds and sanctions relief if Tehran meets certain benchmarks.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the deal to halt the conflict between the U.S. and Iran was "done" and going to a second stage, although details have yet to be made public and both countries say a permanent truce is yet to be negotiated.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.
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