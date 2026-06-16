Iran set to receive $300 billion for rebuilding under new US-Israel war agreement

Republican legislators express scepticism and demand more details about the deal

Trump announces completion of initial deal, pending further negotiations for a permanent truce

Iran is in line for a $300 billion fund to cover a rebuild as part of the agreement to end the war with the US and Israel.

Republican legislators have said they need more information about the agreement, with some expressing scepticism.

Iran to Get $300 Billion Funding as Part of Agreement to End War With US

Source: Getty Images

“I just don’t know enough about it,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters in the Capitol. “Even the people who follow this stuff closely up here don’t know that much about it.”

Democrats questioned how the deal will improve upon the US position before the war and how it differs from Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal.

AP reported that a memorandum of understanding also includes the possibility of releasing Iran’s frozen funds and sanctions relief if Tehran meets certain benchmarks.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the deal ‌to halt the conflict between the U.S. and Iran was "done" and going to a second stage, although details have yet to be made public and both countries say a permanent truce is yet to be negotiated.

Source: YEN.com.gh