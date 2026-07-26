Kumasi-based Kessben FM presenter DJ KA has publicly addressed his leaked tape saga involving Ama Parone in a new video

DJ KA disclosed he had been aware of the footage for years, describing it as something that had weighed on him for a long time

The presenter explained why he chose not to pay the people threatening to release the video this time around

Kessben FM presenter and Kumasi-based disc jockey DJ KA has broken his silence on the leaked tape scandal involving Ama Parone, admitting he bears responsibility for the footage while disclosing he refused to pay the blackmailers behind its release.

DJ KA speaks on his leaked tape with Ama Parone in latest video. Photo source: DJ KA

Source: Facebook

In a selfie-style video filmed indoors with colleague El Lizato and shared by blogger De Prince TV on July 26, 2026, DJ KA spoke in a calm, composed manner.

He confirmed the tape was not a recent recording and acknowledged that it had been hanging over him for years.

DJ KA on the videotape blackmail

According to DJ KA, this was not the first time he had been approached by people threatening to expose the footage.

What changed this time was the amount of money his blackmailers were demanding. He said the figure they quoted was simply too high, and he made the decision to walk away rather than comply.

"This time around, the money they were requesting, I said no," he stated in the video.

He was candid about the embarrassment the whole episode has brought, pointing out that the most stinging part of the public reaction has not been the tape itself but the mockery surrounding his age.

Despite that, DJ KA said he is not losing sleep over the trolling, choosing to face the situation head-on rather than retreat from it.

Watch the Facebook video of DJ KA addressing the leaked tape saga in full below:

Reactions to DJ KA's leaked tape confession

The video drew a wave of supportive responses from fans and followers, with many rallying behind the presenter.

@Kofi Luter wrote:

"OK d j k a God bless you never give up"

@Benne Andrews said:

"Be strong man; you are one of the guys I love. Bro, be strong; let anybody who has not sinned before cast a stone on you."

@Gloria Amoh commented:

"We love you DJ KA"

@Edmund Dapaah added:

"May the good Lord keep you strong now and always."

@Ebenezer Ofori wrote:

"Take it easy Bro. All shall pass in few weeks.."

@Daniel Afriyie offered a different take:

"You should have reported to the police department because you were aware of the people already."

@Abena Joy posted:

"We still love you Bro"

Source: YEN.com.gh