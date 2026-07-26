The US Mission Nigeria posted a job announcement on Instagram on July 24, 2026, calling on qualified candidates to apply

Available roles include Agricultural Specialist, Procurement Agent, Surveillance Detection Coordinator and more on their official job site

Interested applicants must visit the US Mission Nigeria's official jobs page to explore vacancies and submit applications

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The United States Embassy in Nigeria has announced multiple job openings, inviting qualified Nigerians and other eligible candidates to submit their applications.

US Mission in Nigeria announces job vacancies seeking qualified individuals to apply. Image credit: socialistworkersleague, Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Source: UGC

On July 24, 2026, the US Mission Nigeria shared the announcement via its official Instagram page, encouraging followers to explore the latest career opportunities.

"Looking for your next career opportunity? The U.S. Mission Nigeria is hiring for new job openings, and we're inviting qualified candidates to apply!" the post read.

Available roles at the US Mission Nigeria

Several positions are currently on offer, spanning a range of disciplines.

Among the vacancies listed are a Consulate General Residence Vegetarian Chef, open until filled, and an Agricultural Specialist, with a closing date of July 24, 2026.

Other roles include an Emerging Voices Exchanges Coordinator, a Procurement Agent, and a Surveillance Detection Coordinator, all with a closing deadline of August 4, 2026.

The Mission noted that additional vacancies beyond those listed are also available, and prospective applicants are encouraged to visit the official jobs portal to view the full range of openings and their respective deadlines.

The Instagram post below has the US Mission in Nigeria's announcement of new job openings.

How to apply for US Mission jobs

Candidates interested in any of the positions must visit the US Mission Nigeria's official employment page to browse current listings and submit their applications directly through the portal.

The Mission also encouraged those who know suitable candidates to share the opportunity widely.

"Visit our Job Opportunities page to explore the latest vacancies and submit your application: https://ng.usembassy.gov/jobs/ Know someone who'd be a great fit? Tag them or share this post," the Mission wrote.

The announcement drew swift engagement on social media, with several users expressing enthusiasm.

fansespoon shared:

"🙌 submitted, thank you for this opportunity. In God we trust."

lawal_bharlkheez said:

"I'm interested 👏."

fansespoon wrote:

"🙌 submitted, thank you for this opportunity. In God we trust."

oluwarotimi_famous_nig_ltd added:

"👏👏👏."

The US Department of State has launched a pilot scheme. Eligible applicants can secure a B visa interview within 10 business days by paying an extra $750 fee. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US launches new visa pilot programme

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States Department of State has announced the launch of a Nonimmigrant Visa Expedited Appointment Pilot Programme.

This programme will now give eligible tourist and business visa applicants the option to pay for a faster interview slot at participating embassies and consulates.

The scheme, which runs until 31 December 2026, is entirely voluntary. Under the programme, applicants for B-category visas, covering tourism and business travel, can pay an additional $750 on top of the standard $185 Machine Readable Visa (MRV) application fee to secure an interview appointment within 10 business days, subject to availability.

Source: YEN.com.gh