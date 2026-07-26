Vivian Jill's son shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram after the sudden passing of his Auntie Mabel

He posted the tribute on 25 July 2026, days after Mabel reportedly died on Wednesday, 22 July 2026

Friends and family struggled to come to terms with the loss as condolences poured in online

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Vivian Jill's son has broken his silence on the loss of a woman he clearly held close to his heart.

Posting on his Instagram account @mr_prempeh on 25 July 2026, the young man paid tribute to his Auntie Mabel, who reportedly passed away on Wednesday, 22 July 2026.

Vivian Jill's son shares a heartfelt tribute on Instagram following Auntie Mabel's sudden passing. Family and friends express their condolences in a time of grief. Image credit: mr_prempeh/Instagram

Source: UGC

The sudden nature of her death left the family, friends, and loved ones deeply shaken.

In his post, he did not hold back the depth of his grief, writing an emotional message that captured both his heartbreak and his faith.

“Is too early to type rest in peace mummy even though you are not here anymore I know God has created another angel in heaven for me, is very sad that am not going to see you again but I know you will take care of me in the after world my Queen may God keep you in his arms for me till we meet again I love you soo much now and Forever 🙏❤️🕊️,” he wrote.

The Instagram post below contains Vivian Jill's son's tribute to Auntie Mabel.

Reactions to tribute from Vivian Jill's son

The outpouring of love in the comments was swift. Followers and well-wishers gathered under the post to offer their condolences:

@wesleykesse shared:

"🫂❤️."

@gists.online wrote:

"It is well😭💔🙏🏽."

@gregokyere added:

"It is well 💔💔💔💔."

@lizzyaddai wrote:

"Hmmmmm this is so sad 😭. My condolences to you and your mom 😭😭."

@mykcute.trends:

"Sending you love ❤️ and my condolences 💐."

Ibrahim Kwande, brother of Nasarawa APC chairman Aliyu Bello, dies in a motor accident. Burial set for July 25, 2026, as condolences pour in from Nigerians. Image credit: TimesLIVE, Nasarawa Mirror

Source: UGC

Nasarawa APC Chairman loses brother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the family of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Nasarawa State, Dr Aliyu Bello, is in mourning following the death of his brother, Ibrahim Kwande, who died on Friday afternoon, July 24, 2026.

Kwande lost his life in a fatal motor accident, according to reports.

Nasarawa-born journalist Ibrahim Aminu confirmed the news through a post on his Facebook page, sharing photographs of the deceased alongside images of sympathisers who had gathered to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Source: YEN.com.gh