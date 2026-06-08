Michael Olise will not be leaving Bayern Munich this summer, regardless of the size of any offer that arrives for the French winger.

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The situation has emerged amid the ongoing presidential elections at Real Madrid, where transfer promises have become a major talking point.

Bayern Munich Decide Michael Olise's Future Amid Real Madrid Interest

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One presidential candidate, Enrique Riquelme, had made the surprise claim that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland would move to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, that suggestion was quickly dismissed by sources at Manchester City and people close to the Norwegian forward.

Instead, Bayern Munich star Michael Olise has emerged as the player linked with a potential blockbuster move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid Have Already Contacted Bayern Munich

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly claimed that he intends to submit an offer for Olise on Tuesday.

Although Perez publicly hinted at several possible targets, Olise is understood to be the player he is referring to.

According to sources, Perez has already contacted Bayern Munich to inform the German champions of his intentions.

While Perez may still proceed with a formal bid, Bayern have already made their position crystal clear.

Any offer submitted by Real Madrid will be rejected.

Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness has already described Olise as "unsellable", underlining the club's determination to keep hold of one of their most valuable players.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding campaign at the Allianz Arena, scoring 22 goals and providing 32 assists.

Olise joined Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024 in a deal worth around £50 million and has since won back-to-back Bundesliga titles with the Bavarian giants.

Liverpool are also known admirers of the former Crystal Palace winger, but the Premier League club are aware that Bayern have no intention of selling him.

As a result, Liverpool are currently focusing their efforts on a move for Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig.

Vincent Kompany Backs Olise for Global Stardom

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany is among Olise's biggest admirers and believes the winger has the potential to become one of the best players in world football.

Speaking towards the end of the season, Kompany said:

"We see him every day and he does it at the highest level in the Champions League. He’ll surely be one of the best in the world one day.

"He’s on the right track now. Everything he does is right. His level now is one of the best in Europe. But if I said now he’s the best, people will ask how many titles he’s won.

"He needs to keep going as he has done over the last 18 months. If he keeps going, we’ll see what becomes of him."

While some of the transfer names being discussed during Real Madrid's presidential campaign appear to be part of election strategy, the club are already advancing plans for other signings.

Agreements are reportedly in place to bring in Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries.

Konate is expected to arrive on a free transfer after leaving Liverpool, while Real Madrid have triggered Dumfries' release clause at Inter Milan.

For now, however, Bayern Munich remain adamant that Michael Olise is going nowhere.

Source: YEN.com.gh