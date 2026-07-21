Two men linked to Awutu Senya East MP Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor were arrested following a gold robbery in the Ashanti Region

Justice Kpakpo Mingle and Justice Mensah allegedly intercepted a gold dealer's vehicle transporting raw ore worth GH¢165,000

A wallet left at the crime scene led police to the suspects, who also named an alleged mastermind working at the victim's mining site

Two bodyguards of Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of GH¢165,000 worth of gold in the Ashanti Region.

The suspects, identified as Justice Kpakpo Mingle, 31, also known as Nii, and Justice Mensah, 29, also known as Gaza, were picked up by police in Kasoa following the discovery of a key piece of evidence at the crime scene.

Bodyguards of the Awutu Senya East MP, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, arrested over an alleged GH¢165,000 gold robbery in the Ashanti Region. Photo credit: Crime Check TV GH & Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor

Source: Facebook

How the gold robbery unfolded

According to police, the two men allegedly intercepted the vehicle of gold dealer George Osei Tutu and his associates as they transported raw gold ore from a mining site at Denkyei towards Fomena.

A publication by Crime Check TV GH indicated that the suspects reportedly seized the raw ore, confiscated the victims' mobile phones, and took the vehicle's ignition keys, leaving the group stranded.

The robbery came undone when Mingle's wallet was discovered at the scene.

The identification document inside the wallet gave investigators enough information to trace the suspects to Kasoa, where both men were subsequently arrested.

Mastermind named as mining site worker

During questioning, Mingle and Mensah identified a third individual as the alleged mastermind behind the operation.

The person named is Festus Mensah, also known as Gucci, described as an excavator operator who was employed at the victim's own mining site.

Further enquiries by investigators established that both arrested suspects serve as bodyguards to the Awutu Senya East MP.

The constituency covers parts of the Central Region, with Okunor currently serving as its parliamentary representative.

No official statement from the MP's office had been released regarding the arrests at the time of reporting.

Read the Facebook post below:

Soldier and police arrested for gold robbery

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that seven men were arrested for a nationwide robbery spree involving cash, gold and mercury.

The suspects included men posing as military and police personnel during the alleged crimes.

Ongoing investigations aimed to apprehend additional accomplices linked to the syndicate.

Source: YEN.com.gh