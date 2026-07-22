MrBeast, the most-subscribed individual creator on YouTube, announced his marriage to South African content creator Thea Booysen

Jimmy Donaldson revealed the news on Instagram with a carousel of wedding photos captioned 'I found MrsBeast'

The ceremony took place on a private island adorned with string lights, where Thea wore a white feathered and beaded gown

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Jimmy Donaldson, the YouTube phenomenon known worldwide as MrBeast, has married South African content creator and streamer Thea Booysen in a breathtaking private island ceremony that set the internet ablaze.

MrBeast Marries Thea Booysen in a Beautiful Private Island Wedding

Source: Instagram

Donaldson broke the news himself on Instagram, posting a carousel of stunning wedding photographs with the caption:

"I found MrsBeast and it was the best day of my life." The post tagged Thea directly and quickly drew an enormous wave of congratulatory messages from fans across the globe.

A fairytale wedding setting

The outdoor ceremony unfolded on a private island decorated with warm string lights, creating an atmosphere that fans and onlookers alike described as nothing short of magical.

Thea dazzled in a white feathered and beaded gown, and the couple marked the occasion by cutting into a three-tier white wedding cake adorned with delicate white flowers.

According to People, the celebration was an exclusive affair in keeping with Donaldson's status as one of the world's most recognisable digital personalities.

The YouTube creator, who commands hundreds of millions of subscribers across his various channels, had kept details of the wedding tightly under wraps before sharing the announcement.

See the Instagram photos of MrBeast's wedding below:

Who is Thea Booysen?

Thea Booysen is a South African content creator and streamer who has cultivated her own dedicated following online.

The couple had been together for some time before Donaldson made their relationship public, and following the wedding, her new moniker, "MrsBeast," quickly began trending across social media platforms.

Donaldson is widely recognised not only for his record-breaking viral challenges but also for large-scale philanthropic stunts that have earned him a reputation as one of the most influential creators in YouTube history.

Fans React to MrBeast's wedding

The wedding announcement drew floods of warm messages from followers around the world.

@yesisthebear wrote:

"What a beautiful couple!! Congratulations."

@robin.nank commented:

"So beautiful."

@julissamendez added:

"Congratulations Jimmy & Thea 🥹🤍🥂🫶🏻!"

@addie_elen said:

"What a beautiful couple! Congratulations to you and @thea."

YEN.com.gh congratulates Jimmy and Thea on their marriage.

Source: YEN.com.gh