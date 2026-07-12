Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada launched an interactive online portal to help travellers determine their entry requirements before booking flights

The tool walks users through a series of questions, including purpose of visit, passport country, and travel method, to generate a personalised result

A Ghanaian passport holder travelling to Canada by air as a tourist requires a Visitor Visa costing CAN $100, valid for up to 10 years

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Planning a trip to Canada just became a little less stressful. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has launched an interactive online portal that helps travellers confirm exactly what documents they need before they purchase a single flight ticket.

The tool is particularly useful ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with many fans from across Africa eyeing Canada as a destination for the concluding matches.

How the IRCC Portal Works

Rather than presenting a static list of rules, the portal guides users through a sequence of tailored questions. The answers determine whether a traveller needs a traditional Visitor Visa, an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA), or simply a valid passport.

The assessment begins by asking how the traveller will enter Canada, either by air or by land and sea. It then asks about citizenship status, the purpose of the visit, the type of travel document held, the passport's country of issue, and whether the traveller holds United States permanent residency. Green Card holders fall under a separate, simplified category regardless of their nationality.

Using a Nigerian passport holder travelling by air as a tourist with no US residency as an example, the portal returns the following result: the traveller needs a Visitor Visa (Temporary Resident Visa) alongside a valid passport. The standard application fee is CAN $100. The visa can be issued for single or multiple entries, with validity of up to 10 years, and permits a stay of up to six months per visit. The visa must be in hand before boarding and presented at the Canadian port of entry.

What a Visa Does Not Guarantee

Holding an approved visa or eTA does not mean automatic entry into Canada. Border services officers make the final call at the point of entry and retain the authority to declare a traveller inadmissible.

Grounds for inadmissibility include criminal convictions, which cover not only serious offences but also violations that may be treated as minor in other countries, such as drink-driving. A background linked to espionage, subversion, or violence can also bar entry, as can medical conditions considered a risk to public health or likely to place significant strain on Canada's public health and social services.

For anyone planning a trip to Canada, whether for tourism, business, or a World Cup match, checking the IRCC portal before making any bookings remains the most reliable first step.

Source: YEN.com.gh