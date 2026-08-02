The United States Department of State published a list of West African nations whose citizens could be required to pay a bond of up to $20,000 before entering the US

Nigeria, Ghana's neighbours Togo and Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and six other West African countries appeared on the updated list

The bond requirement does not guarantee visa approval but serves as financial assurance that visitors will comply with the terms of their stay

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The United States Department of State has named 10 West African nations whose citizens may be required to pay a visa bond of up to $20,000 as a condition for entering the country.

US releases list of 10 West African countries whose citizens may face a $20,000 visa bond in 2026. Photo Credit:Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The list, last updated on 13 May 2026, targets nationals considered high-risk for overstaying their visas.

Paying the bond does not, however, guarantee that a visa will be approved. It functions purely as a financial guarantee that the holder will respect the conditions of their authorised stay.

West African countries on US visa bond list

The 10 West African countries named, along with when the requirement took effect, are:

Benin (21 January 2026) Cabo Verde (21 January 2026) Côte d'Ivoire (21 January 2026) The Gambia (11 October 2025) Guinea (1 January 2026) Guinea-Bissau (1 January 2026) Mauritania (23 October 2025) Nigeria (21 January 2026) Senegal (21 January 2026) Togo (21 January 2026)

How the US visa bond requirement works

According to the Department of State, the bond does not have to be paid by the visa applicant alone.

A third party, such as a relative, friend, or business associate based anywhere in the world, may also make the payment on the applicant's behalf.

All payments must be made in US dollars and will be refunded in US dollars, though the person paying, referred to as the obligor, bears responsibility for any exchange rate differences at the time of refund.

The bond is cancelled and the money returned automatically in three circumstances: when the Department of Homeland Security records that the visa holder departed the United States on or before their authorised stay expired; when the visa holder never travelled to the US before their visa lapsed; or when the visa holder was denied entry at a US port of entry.

The State Department cautioned that any payments made without the direct instruction of a consular officer will not be refunded. The full terms of the bond are outlined in the Department of Homeland Security's Form I-352 Immigration Bond.

UK Army lists 15 health problems that stop enlistment

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK military had published a list of health conditions on its official website that could disqualify prospective recruits from enlisting.

The 15 conditions span multiple body systems, ranging from cardiovascular and respiratory problems to psychiatric conditions and diabetes.

Not every diagnosis on the list results in automatic disqualification, as the military may assess the severity and history of each condition.

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Source: YEN.com.gh