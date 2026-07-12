The UK government laid the Statement of Changes HC 259 before Parliament on July 9, 2026, overhauling 42 sections of the Immigration Rules

New deportation powers now cover suspended sentences of at least 12 months for offences committed on or after March 22, 2026

Most changes take effect on August 3, 2026, with applications submitted before that date assessed under the previous rules

The UK government has announced a sweeping overhaul of its immigration system, introducing tighter requirements across work, study, family and asylum routes that will affect applicants from Nigeria and dozens of other countries worldwide.

The changes, set out in Statement of Changes HC 259, were laid before Parliament on 9 July 2026 and amend 42 sections of the existing Immigration Rules. They will be rolled out in two phases: amendments to Appendix EU and Appendix EU (Family Permit) take effect on 30 July 2026, while all remaining changes come into force on 3 August 2026. Applications lodged before 3 August will continue to be assessed under the current rules.

**Expanded Deportation Powers**

Among the most consequential reforms is a significant extension of the UK's deportation framework. Foreign nationals convicted of offences committed on or after 22 March 2026 who receive either an immediate custodial sentence or a suspended sentence of at least 12 months may now be subject to deportation. Previously, suspended sentences were generally treated more leniently than immediate prison terms. The revised framework places both categories on equivalent footing, with only narrow human rights or family-life exemptions available. The same criminality threshold will apply when assessing applications for Electronic Travel Authorisations and Child Student visas.

**Overstaying and Compliance Rules Tightened**

The Home Office has also standardised compliance requirements across approximately 30 visa categories. Under the updated rules, applicants seeking permission to remain in the UK must not be in breach of immigration law or on immigration bail, with limited exceptions for overstayers. The change covers a broad range of routes including Skilled Worker, Global Talent, Student, Graduate, Visitor, Family, settlement and Youth Mobility Scheme applications. Officials say the reform eliminates inconsistencies that had existed between different visa categories.

**Changes for Workers and Families**

For Skilled Worker applicants, future salary transition rules scheduled for 2027 and 2028 will now be calculated from the date an employer issued a Certificate of Sponsorship rather than the date the visa application was submitted. The Scale-Up visa route has also been updated to recognise neonatal leave alongside parental leave when assessing employment continuity.

Families applying under Appendix FM will face new child welfare requirements. Arrangements for a child's care and accommodation must fully comply with British law before permission to enter or remain is granted.

**Asylum and Other Amendments**

On asylum, the Home Office gains powers to determine certain claims without conducting a personal interview, specifically where the applicant is an EEA or Swiss national and the claim is deemed clearly unfounded based on documents alone.

Additional changes include special administrative provisions for holders of Indian diplomatic passports under the Visitor route, and a statutory obligation for the Secretary of State to review immigration regulations every five years to ensure any burden placed on businesses, universities or community organisations remains proportionate.

Source: YEN.com.gh