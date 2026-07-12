11 West African Countries Hit With US Entry Bans and Visa Restrictions in 2026

Four West African nations — Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Sierra Leone — face outright US entry bans that block citizens from obtaining visas

Seven additional countries including Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal face partial US visa restrictions with heightened scrutiny and financial conditions

Nigerian travellers already navigating competitive visa processes face added complexity under the newly imposed partial restrictions

Eleven West African nations are currently operating under United States travel restrictions in 2026, with nationals across the region facing either complete entry bans or significantly toughened visa conditions when attempting to travel to the United States.

The restrictions split affected countries into two distinct categories, each carrying different practical consequences for travellers.

**Countries Facing Full US Entry Bans**

Citizens of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Sierra Leone face the most severe impact under the current policy framework. Nationals from these four countries are effectively unable to secure US entry visas, leaving them with little to no viable route into the United States under existing rules.

**Countries Under Partial Visa Restrictions**

A further seven West African nations sit under a separate tier of restrictions: Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal and Togo. Passport holders from these countries are not barred outright from applying for US visas, but the conditions attached to their applications are considerably more demanding than those faced by applicants from unrestricted countries.

Requirements under the partial restrictions include intensified scrutiny during the application process, limitations on certain visa categories, and in some instances, additional financial obligations such as visa bonds that applicants must satisfy before their cases can be considered.

The distinction between a full ban and a partial restriction carries real weight in practical terms. Where nationals of fully banned countries face an effectively closed door, those under partial restrictions retain a pathway to travel to the United States, even if that route is significantly more burdensome than it was previously.

Nigerian travellers face a particularly notable shift. Citizens of Africa's most populous country already contend with one of the more demanding US visa application processes globally, and the partial restrictions layer further complexity on top of existing challenges for those with travel plans involving the United States.

Source: YEN.com.gh