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Full List: 24 African Countries Not on US Visa Bond List as Citizens Seek Entry
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Full List: 24 African Countries Not on US Visa Bond List as Citizens Seek Entry

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
3 min read
  • The United States introduced a visa bond requirement affecting citizens of roughly 50 countries worldwide, with 30 African nations appearing on that list
  • A visa bond is a financial deposit determined at the interview stage and can be refunded if the visa holder meets all conditions attached to their visa
  • Citizens from 24 African countries will not face the additional financial burden of a visa bond when applying for entry into the US

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The United States government has rolled out a visa bond requirement for citizens of select countries, and while 30 African nations are subject to the policy, another 24 are not.

US visa bond requirements, African countries visa bond exemption, visa bond financial deposit, US entry requirements for Africans, list of African countries US visa bond, Ghana, travel to US from Africa, US entry requirements for Africans
US releases a full list of 24 African countries not on the visa bond list, including Ghana. Photo Source: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

A visa bond is a financial deposit that certain visa applicants may be required to pay before entering the US.

The amount is not predetermined and is communicated to the applicant during their visa interview. Provided the visa holder complies with all conditions attached to their visa, the deposit is refundable.

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Of the approximately 50 countries globally whose citizens could be asked to pay this bond, 30 are African. That means citizens of the remaining 24 African countries will not face this additional financial requirement at the interview stage.

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24 African countries exempted from US visa bond list

The full list, organised by region, is as follows:

North Africa (4):

  • Egypt
  • Libya,
  • Morocco,
  • Sudan

West Africa (6):

  • Burkina Faso
  • Ghana
  • Liberia
  • Mali
  • Niger
  • Sierra Leone

Central Africa (5):

  • Cameroon
  • Chad
  • Republic of the Congo
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Equatorial Guinea

East Africa (6):

  • Comoros
  • Eritrea
  • Kenya
  • Rwanda
  • Somalia
  • South Sudan

Southern Africa (3):

  • Eswatini
  • Madagascar
  • South Africa

What the US visa bond exemption means for travellers

Being absent from the visa bond list does not mean citizens of these 24 countries are exempt from standard US visa requirements. All regular application procedures remain in place, and travellers must still meet the usual entry criteria.

The key distinction is that nationals from these countries will not encounter the extra financial hurdle of a bond deposit when they attend their visa interview, unlike their counterparts from the 30 African nations that do appear on the list.

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For those countries that are on the visa bond list, the specific deposit amount will only be disclosed at the point of the interview and is not fixed in advance.

Canada's health conditions that lead to visa rejection

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada's government had officially published the medical conditions that can result in a visa application being denied on health grounds.

The four conditions span both infectious diseases and behavioural concerns, revealing the broad scope of Canada's medical admissibility rules.

Canadian authorities have outlined two specific reasons that justify refusing entry on medical grounds, tied to public health and safety.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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