The United States introduced a visa bond requirement affecting citizens of roughly 50 countries worldwide, with 30 African nations appearing on that list

A visa bond is a financial deposit determined at the interview stage and can be refunded if the visa holder meets all conditions attached to their visa

Citizens from 24 African countries will not face the additional financial burden of a visa bond when applying for entry into the US

The United States government has rolled out a visa bond requirement for citizens of select countries, and while 30 African nations are subject to the policy, another 24 are not.

US releases a full list of 24 African countries not on the visa bond list, including Ghana. Photo Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A visa bond is a financial deposit that certain visa applicants may be required to pay before entering the US.

The amount is not predetermined and is communicated to the applicant during their visa interview. Provided the visa holder complies with all conditions attached to their visa, the deposit is refundable.

Of the approximately 50 countries globally whose citizens could be asked to pay this bond, 30 are African. That means citizens of the remaining 24 African countries will not face this additional financial requirement at the interview stage.

24 African countries exempted from US visa bond list

The full list, organised by region, is as follows:

North Africa (4):

Egypt

Libya,

Morocco,

Sudan

West Africa (6):

Burkina Faso

Ghana

Liberia

Mali

Niger

Sierra Leone

Central Africa (5):

Cameroon

Chad

Republic of the Congo

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Equatorial Guinea

East Africa (6):

Comoros

Eritrea

Kenya

Rwanda

Somalia

South Sudan

Southern Africa (3):

Eswatini

Madagascar

South Africa

What the US visa bond exemption means for travellers

Being absent from the visa bond list does not mean citizens of these 24 countries are exempt from standard US visa requirements. All regular application procedures remain in place, and travellers must still meet the usual entry criteria.

The key distinction is that nationals from these countries will not encounter the extra financial hurdle of a bond deposit when they attend their visa interview, unlike their counterparts from the 30 African nations that do appear on the list.

For those countries that are on the visa bond list, the specific deposit amount will only be disclosed at the point of the interview and is not fixed in advance.

Canada's health conditions that lead to visa rejection

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada's government had officially published the medical conditions that can result in a visa application being denied on health grounds.

The four conditions span both infectious diseases and behavioural concerns, revealing the broad scope of Canada's medical admissibility rules.

Canadian authorities have outlined two specific reasons that justify refusing entry on medical grounds, tied to public health and safety.

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Source: YEN.com.gh