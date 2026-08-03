The US government has outlined five specific circumstances under which a person may lose American citizenship

Actions such as serving in a foreign military or running for public office abroad are among the listed grounds

The US government also explained what happens to people who renounce citizenship, including potential tax obligations

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The United States government has identified five circumstances that can result in a person losing their American citizenship, emphasising that such outcomes are rare and contingent on specific legal conditions.

US Government Lists 5 Things That Can Cause a Person to Lose American Citizenship

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According to information released by the US government, citizenship can be lost either voluntarily or involuntarily, depending on the actions of the individual and their intent under US law.

5 Circumstances That Can Lead to Loss of US Citizenship

The first circumstance involves running for public office in a foreign country under certain conditions. The second relates to serving in the military of another nation, though specific legal requirements must be met before this triggers a loss of citizenship.

A third ground applies to individuals who apply for citizenship in another country with the deliberate intention of surrendering their American nationality. The fourth covers committing an act of treason against the United States.

The fifth circumstance applies specifically to naturalised citizens who are found guilty of certain qualifying crimes, which can lead to denaturalisation and the subsequent loss of citizenship status.

The government clarified that these situations are governed by US law and do not apply automatically in every case.

What Happens After Losing or Renouncing US Citizenship

For those who choose to voluntarily give up their nationality, the US government requires the completion of a formal renunciation process conducted at a US embassy or consulate in the country where the individual intends to reside.

The process involves signing an oath of renunciation in the presence of a consular officer.

Once citizenship is lost or renounced, the individual no longer holds the rights and responsibilities associated with being an American citizen.

However, the government noted that certain obligations and entitlements may persist. These include possible US tax responsibilities and eligibility for Social Security benefits, depending on the individual's personal circumstances.

The US government also cautioned that anyone who gives up citizenship must secure nationality in another country to avoid becoming stateless.

In addition, former citizens may require a visa to enter the United States for future visits.

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Source: YEN.com.gh