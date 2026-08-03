The Australian Department of Home Affairs published four distinct family visa categories available under the country's family migration programme

Australian citizens, permanent residents, and eligible New Zealand citizens living in Australia are all permitted to act as sponsors

Each visa category is tied to a specific family relationship, meaning applicants must identify the pathway that matches their circumstances

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Australia has outlined four separate visa pathways through which eligible residents can sponsor family members to join them in the country permanently.

Australia Lists 4 Family Visa Categories Citizens Can Use to Sponsor Relatives

Source: Getty Images

The Australian Department of Home Affairs confirmed the framework, stating that Australian citizens, permanent residents, and eligible New Zealand citizens already living in Australia may all serve as sponsors under the family migration programme, broadening access considerably for families living across different countries.

Australia's four family visa pathways

The first category covers partner visas, which are available to spouses, de facto partners, and prospective spouses of eligible sponsors seeking to relocate to Australia permanently.

The second category consists of parent visas, providing a route for parents who wish to move permanently to Australia in order to be closer to children who are already settled there.

Child visas form the third category, allowing parents to sponsor dependent children, adopted children, and orphaned relatives to join them in Australia.

The fourth category, referred to as other family visas, covers a broader range of circumstances, including carers, remaining relatives, and aged dependent relatives who need to be near family members already residing in the country.

Australia visa: Who qualifies to sponsor

Each visa type corresponds to a particular family relationship, and applicants must identify the category that aligns with their specific situation rather than applying through a single general channel.

Eligibility to act as a sponsor is not limited to Australian citizens alone. Permanent residents and certain New Zealand citizens already living in Australia are equally entitled to initiate the process, which significantly widens the reach of the programme for families spread across multiple countries.

The Department of Home Affairs advises applicants to consult its offices directly to confirm which visa category applies to their family circumstances before beginning the application process.

US lists marriages that don't qualify for visas

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services had published guidance on marriages it refuses to recognise for immigration purposes.

USCIS listed five categories of unions that disqualify applicants from marriage-based visa or green card eligibility.

Foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, whose marriages fall into the excluded categories cannot use them to obtain US residency.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh