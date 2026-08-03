The Narcotics carried out an intelligence-led operation at Koforidua Technical University during SRC Week

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Priscilla Tetteh as the suspected ringleader alongside nine other students

The ten suspects were allegedly caught selling infused drinks and ice cream to students and patrons on campus

Ten students of Koforidua Technical University have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) for allegedly producing and selling infused drinks and ice cream on campus.

Narcotics Control Commission arrests ten Koforidua Technical University students, including ringleader Priscilla Tetteh, for selling infused drinks during SRC Week. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The arrests occurred during the institution's Students' Representative Council (SRC) Hall Week celebrations, according to an Instagram post shared by UTV Ghana on August 3, 2026.

NACOC described the operation as intelligence-led, indicating that authorities had monitored the activity before moving in.

The commission named 23-year-old Priscilla Tetteh as the suspected ringleader, with nine other students believed to have played roles in producing, distributing, and selling the illicit products.

Suspects caught while allegedly selling to students

According to NACOC, the ten individuals were apprehended while allegedly offering the infused products to students and other patrons at the Hall Week event.

The commission indicated that the operation targeted the group specifically because of their suspected involvement at multiple points in the supply chain, from production through to direct sales on campus.

The SRC Hall Week is a common student celebration held across Ghanaian universities, typically marked by social events and activities on campus grounds.

NACOC has not yet publicly disclosed what charges the suspects will face or when they are expected to appear before a court.

The Instagram post below has more details about the arrest of 10 Koforidua University students.

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Source: YEN.com.gh