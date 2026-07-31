The Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service outlined four specific routes for foreigners abroad to qualify for Dutch citizenship

Marriage or a registered partnership with a Dutch national remains the most commonly used pathway under the new guidelines

Former Dutch nationals who lost their citizenship can also pursue a separate option procedure to reclaim it

The Dutch government has published official guidance explaining how foreigners residing outside the Netherlands can apply for Dutch citizenship without meeting the standard residency requirement.

The Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) clarified that while living within the Kingdom is ordinarily a precondition for naturalisation, four distinct categories of applicants are exempt from that obligation.

The Dutch government has published official guidance explaining how foreigners residing outside the Netherlands can apply for Dutch citizenship Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Applying for Dutch citizenship from abroad

The most widely applicable route is through marriage or a registered partnership with a Dutch national.

Under this pathway, the applicant must be married to or a registered partner of a Dutch citizen at the time of submitting their application, and the couple must have lived together for a minimum of three years. That partnership must remain intact throughout the entire naturalisation process.

The IND also confirmed that periods of cohabitation in the Netherlands before the relationship was formalised through marriage or a registered partnership count towards the required three-year threshold.

Additionally, the Dutch partner is not required to have held Dutch nationality for the full three-year period; citizenship is only necessary at the point of application.

Other eligible categories for applicants

Beyond the partnership route, three further groups may qualify. Former Dutch nationals who relinquished or otherwise lost their citizenship are permitted to apply through an option procedure, which is a simplified process distinct from a full naturalisation application.

Adults who were adopted in the Netherlands by at least one Dutch parent after reaching adulthood are also eligible to apply under the overseas arrangement.

A third category covers individuals of Moluccan descent who fall within the scope of the Wet betreffende positie van Molukkers, a piece of legislation passed on 9 September 1976 specifically addressing the legal status of Moluccans. Those qualifying under this Act may submit their application on that basis.

The IND noted that while the standard naturalisation process requires foreigners to reside in the Netherlands for a set number of years, the categories outlined above represent defined legal exceptions to that rule.

Korea lists conditions foreigners must meet for citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that South Korea had published the specific conditions foreign nationals must fulfil to qualify for either permanent residency or citizenship.

Applicants seeking permanent residency can take a shortcut by scoring 85 points or above on the preliminary assessment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh