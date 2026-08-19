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Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has sparked conversations online after sharing videos suggesting she is undergoing cosmetic surgery again

Kisa documented parts of her latest procedure on social media, appearing in a hospital outfit across several clips she posted for fans

The actress described the move as an intentional step, using phrases like 'higher standards' and 'sculpted curves' to frame her decision

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle is back in the spotlight after sharing footage that points to yet another round of cosmetic surgery, reigniting conversations about body enhancement among her followers online.

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle goes for another cosmetic surgery as she turns heads with a video. Image credit: Kisa Gbekle

Source: Facebook

The actress posted a series of videos on social media that offered fans a window into her latest journey.

Several clips showed her dressed in a hospital outfit, strongly suggesting she was in the middle of a medical procedure.

She did not shy away from the subject, framing the whole journey as a deliberate and personal choice.

Kisa Gbekle's 'evolution' statement

Rather than describing the procedure as a dramatic change, Kisa Gbekle positioned it as something more considered.

"Another Round. Higher standards. Sculpted curves. Refined proportions. Elevated femininity," she wrote alongside the footage.

She also pushed back against the idea that cosmetic surgery represents a transformation in the conventional sense.

"Not a transformation. An evolution," the actress added, drawing a clear line between the two concepts.

In a follow-up message, she was equally candid about her motivation.

"I said I wanted a new silhouette... so I went for it. My body, my choice, my chapter. YOLO," Kisa wrote, making plain that the decision was entirely her own.

This is not the first time the actress has been open about going under the knife.

Kisa has previously spoken publicly about choosing to enhance her appearance through cosmetic procedures, so the latest revelation comes as less of a surprise to those who have followed her journey.

The Instagram video of Kisa Gbekle is below.

Fan reactions to Kisa Gbekle's latest procedure

The posts attracted a swift response from social media users, with a mix of amusement, disbelief, and intrigue flooding the comments section.

@fx_kulcha wrote:

"God self no fit impress woman na me 😏"

@sellinamensah said:

"3y3 asem paa boi."

@agnesderby commented:

"Eiiiiiii😢"

@shuga.tinxaguan added:

"😂😂😂😂😂"

Bobrisky shares Kidney state after several surgeries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Bobrisky's kidney health update following his medical assessment.

After receiving a positive eGFR result of 85, he humorously remarked on the resilience of his kidney despite multiple cosmetic surgeries.

Bobrisky urged his followers to prioritise their health by getting regular kidney function tests, revealing that many may be unaware of their own kidney status.

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Source: YEN.com.gh