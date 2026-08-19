A Eurocopter EC130 B4 helicopter crashed at Lolokwe Mountain in Samburu County on Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority confirmed all seven people aboard the aircraft lost their lives in the crash

Recovery efforts at the crash site involved local morans, Kenya Red Cross personnel, and other first responders

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Seven people died after a helicopter went down on the slopes of Lolokwe Mountain in Samburu County, Kenya, on Wednesday, 19 August 2026, with footage from the scene showing scorched terrain, blackened rocks, and burnt debris spread across the forested hillside.

Police confirm the death of all seven in a helicopter crash, as footage from the site surfaces online. Image credit: Photo: Claire Mitchell/Kenya Red Cross

Source: UGC

The aircraft, a Eurocopter EC130 B4 registered as 5Y-GYM, crashed at approximately 9.13 am while on a flight from Loisaba to Ewasonyiro.

A police report confirmed that no one on board survived.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) issued a formal statement through its Corporate Communication Department, marking the first official acknowledgement of the fatalities and confirming that the aircraft sustained extensive damage from both the impact and a fire that broke out afterwards.

Names of the 7 helicopter crash victims

The seven people who perished have been named as pilot Josh Outran and passengers Roger Duarte, Adam Navaty, Stephen Vascanknez, Henry Parra, Michael Contugi, and Suian Suarez.

Authorities had not yet confirmed their nationalities at the time of reporting.

The X post below shows heartbreaking scenes from the helicopter crash site in Samburu County, Kenya.

Investigation into the Samburu helicopter crash

The Air Accident Investigation Department, operating under the Ministry of Roads and Transport, has assumed responsibility for establishing the cause of the crash.

In its statement, the KCAA said it is actively coordinating with all relevant agencies throughout the investigation and extended its "deepest condolences to the families of the victims."

Recovery operations at the crash site presented significant challenges, with local morans, Kenya Red Cross personnel, and other first responders navigating the difficult terrain surrounding Lolokwe Mountain, also known as Ol Lolokwe, a flat-topped peak that serves as a recognised destination for visitors to northern Kenya.

Timber truck accident injured 3 people

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a timber truck lost control and overturned on the New Road in Oforikrom Municipality, Ashanti Region, injuring three people.

The truck reportedly swerved to avoid a stationary faulty waste tricycle before spilling its logs onto two other vehicles.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene as scattered timber logs brought traffic to a standstill during rush hour.

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Source: YEN.com.gh