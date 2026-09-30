The US Customs and Border Protection published the full list of countries eligible for its Global Entry trusted traveller programme

Citizens from 22 nations, including the UK, Germany, India, and the UAE, qualify for the expedited customs scheme

No African country featured on the eligibility list, leaving millions of regular US travellers from the continent excluded

The United States has officially confirmed which foreign nationals can apply for its Global Entry programme, a trusted traveller scheme run by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that allows pre-approved travellers to clear customs faster upon arriving in the country.

According to CBP's eligibility guidelines, the programme is open to US citizens and lawful permanent residents, as well as citizens of 22 other countries.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, though minors can also enrol with a parent's or legal guardian's written consent.

US Global Entry: Full list of countries eligible

The 22 foreign nations whose citizens qualify for the programme are:

Argentina Australia Bahrain Brazil Colombia Costa Rica Croatia Dominican Republic El Salvador Germany India Japan Jordan Mexico Netherlands Panama Singapore South Korea Switzerland Taiwan United Arab Emirates United Kingdom

The scheme is particularly valuable for frequent international travellers, enabling them to bypass the standard customs queues and move through US border control more efficiently after landing.

No African Country Included in the Programme

One of the most notable aspects of the published list is the complete absence of any African nation. Major countries on the continent such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa do not appear, meaning their citizens are currently ineligible for Global Entry membership regardless of their travel record or history of visits to the United States.

This exclusion carries significant weight for the large number of African travellers who make regular trips to the US and could otherwise benefit from the programme's expedited entry process.

Source: YEN.com.gh