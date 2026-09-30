An awkward moment unfolded at the one-week observation of Regina Wiafe Antwi, sister of former Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, former Education Minister and Bosomtwe MP, snubbed the handshake of newly elected NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman COKA on arrival

The incident between the two NPP politicians was caught on camera by popular Ghanaian blogger Gists Online and has since gone viral on social media

A tense moment at a solemn gathering in the Ashanti Region has set social media ablaze after Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, former Education Minister and MP for Bosomtwe, appeared to deliberately bypass the outstretched hand of Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as COKA, the newly elected NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman.

Awkward Moment As Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum Ignores COKA Handshake at Chairman Wontumi's Sister's One-Week

Source: Facebook

The incident took place on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at the one-week observation of Regina Wiafe Antwi, the late sister of former NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi.

The sister of the NPP politician, who is currently serving a 20-year jail sentence at the Nsawam Prison, recently died after a reported short illness.

The solemn gathering, held under a red and orange canopy tent with mourners dressed in black and dark traditional cloth, also drew former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other prominent NPP figures.

Yaw Adutwum's COKA snub caught on camera

Footage captured by popular Ghanaian blogger Gists Online showed the moment Adutwum arrived alongside Bawumia and others at the ceremony.

As the group made their way through the formal greeting line, Adutwum visibly skipped past COKA without acknowledging his hand, in full view of those gathered.

The clip then cut to a separate outdoor crowd scene, where supporters in NPP's blue and white colours were assembled and praising the main opposition's members.

The video spread quickly online, with many viewers picking apart the brief but pointed moment.

The Instagram video of the handshake snub caught on camera at the one-week observation is below:

Reactions to Yaw Adutwum ignoring COKA's handshake

The clip drew sharp responses from social media users, many of whom were unimpressed with the former minister's conduct.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians below:

@lexi_s2014 wrote:

"Eeeiiii NPP Adutwum, you are a grown man. Stop this childish behaviour, seriously."

@george.owusuansah.71216 said:

"Adutwum didn't greet COKA."

@foodonthego_gh commented:

"I just saw something. I don't know if you did as well."

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Source: YEN.com.gh