KNUST Student Weeps Uncontrollably As Lover He Allegedly Cheated On Walks Away: "It Ended In Tears"
- A video of a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) weeping after his lover allegedly broke up with him has surfaced online
- The young man involved, visibly hurt by the incident, was spotted in a video kneeling and begging the lady who seemed unready to forgive
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some laughed over the post, while others sympathised with the young man
Drama unfolded at a hostel in KNUST after a student reportedly jilted her boyfriend. The young man, identified as Henry could not control his tears after the unfortunate incident.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Henry was spotted kneeling and begging the lady for forgiveness but his plea fell on deaf ears as the young lady walked out on him.
It is unclear what caused the scene, however, reports from Voice of KNUST indicate that the lady called it quits after she intercepted the young man's phone and went through his messages.
"In an unexpected turn of events, a first-year KNUST student known to be Henry from the Republic Hall has experienced significant emotional distress following a situation in which his girlfriend accessed his unlocked smartphone and reviewed his messages," the X post said.
The incident has left students with mixed reactions as some laughed over the post, while others expressed concern, especially when the incident occurred at a time when the young man was reportedly about to write his first University exam.
