Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo stepped out in style to Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's birthday party over the weekend

The fashion designer wore a custom-made outfit from her latest collection to the most talked-about event of the year

Social media users commented on Gloria Sarfo's unprecedented look at the billionaire's lavish birthday party

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo lived up to the expectations of her fans with her outfit selections at Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's lavish birthday party.

The chief executive officer of the Glowcity clothing brand wore a black ensemble to suit her great and bubbly personality to the billionaire's star-studded event.

Gloria Sarfo slays in a classy dress to Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's birthday party. Photo credit: @gloriasarfo.

Source: Instagram

Gloria Sarfo looked breathtaking in a black suede spaghetti strap sequin chain dress that made her stand out on the red carpet.

The style influencer highlighted her curves with the fitted silhouette outfit as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

She wore a centre-parted voluminous ponytail hairstyle that helped draw attention to her stylish and colourful earrings.

The female fashion entrepreneur wore heavy makeup, long eyelashes and a bold lipstick colour that blended with her blush.

To finish off her look, Gloria Sarfo wore fashionable gold rings to the party of the year. She shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Oh what a weekend,wheeew🤭. Well, I had to represent my Glorious family at the most talked about #RNAQ40❤🔥

"My favourite pic is definitely the LAST SLIDE(Unawares😜). And of course, my GLAM TEAM didn't disappoint💯👌🏼

"Dress by @glowcity_wear.salon, designed by yours truly, and well put together by my one and only Obaa, you do all🙌🏽🌟🙌🏽."

Gloria Sarfo rocks a 60s-inspired dress

Social media users have complimented Gloria Sarfo for her outfit choice for the Bills Micro Credit founder's birthday party. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions below:

official_dacoster stated:

"Well presented was super excited when I saw you there ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Emeliabrobbey stated:

"Beautiful 😍😍."

Beverly Afaglo stated:

"So beautiful 💯 😍😍😍."

Miss Rhodajohnson stated:

"Not at all Gor))) your glam team did magic with you. That's my Superstar, I love everything."

georgeamponsah.1804 stated:

"U always glow everywhere u go😍😍Stunning."

ms_nuworzakoenya stated:

"Sweet soul, beautiful inside and out ha!!!!!1000/10😍😍😍😍."

Check out the photos below:

Source: YEN.com.gh