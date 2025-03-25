Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan celebrated Mohammed Kudus' goal with a 'confirmation' gesture

The Ghana legend was with the Black Stars in Morocco for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar

The Black Stars thrashed Madagascar 3-0 at the Al Hoceima Stadium to open a five-point gap at the top of the table

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan was not left out of the celebrations during the Black Stars' victory over Madagascar in the World Cup qualifiers on Monday evening.

The former Black Stars captain alongside former teammate Stephen Appiah travelled with the team to Morocco for the crucial encounter.

Before the game, Gyan delivered an inspiring speech, charging the player to go out there and give their best for the nation especially after a disappointing AFCON qualifying run.

Asamoah Gyan celebrates Mohammed Kudus' goal during Madagascar win.

The team responded with an impressive display as the Black Stars whitewashed Madagascar 3-0 at the Al Hoceima Stadium.

In a video shared on social media, Gyan was spotted celebrating wildly while confirming what looked like a prediction about Mohammed Kudus' goal.

The West Ham United star sealed the win for the Black Stars after finishing an exquisite pass from captain Jordan Ayew.

Ayew had been brilliant on the night, serving assists to all three goals, including a brace from Arsenal star Thomas Partey.

The victory brightens Ghana's chances of qualifying for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Ghana climb top of Group I with 15 points after six matches and could seal qualification in the next set of matches in September.

Addo calls for patience despite wins

Head coach of the Black Stars has urged Ghanaians to remain patient before the next set of matches, insisting qualification has not been secured yet.

Ghana coach call for patience after Black Stars beat Madagascar.

The West African heavyweights failed to qualify for AFCON 2025 but remain poised for the World Cup.

He said after the game, as quoted by My Joy Online:

“We are in a good position [to qualify for the 2026 World Cup], but this is also dangerous,” Addo said at the post-match press conference.

“Now, I am thinking about how to keep our heads focused [because] the job is really not done. Maybe if Comoros wins, it’s just a three-point gap ahead of Comoros, and it’s still a long way to go. We have to stay focused. If anyone thinks we are through, then he’s making a big mistake.

“I have seen a lot of football, a lot of things happening, and we have to stay focused. I am happy, but like I said, the job is really not done."

Appiah speaks to Ghana players

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that legendary Ghanaian footballer Stephen Appiah has charged the Black Stars give their all and secure qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Appiah, the deputy management committee member of the senior national team, travelled with the Black Stars to Morocco for their game against Madagascar.

Ghana is hoping to make a return to the tournament after an impressive run in the qualifiers, which has seen the West Africans top Group I after five matches.

