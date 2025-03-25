In December 2024, football legend Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima announced his candidacy for CBF president

Ronaldo’s management tenure at Real Valladolid, struggling in La Liga, cast doubt on his administrative abilities

The ex-Real Madrid forward has now attacked the CBF ''system'' after his failed ambition to lead Brazilian football

In December 2024, Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, known worldwide as R9, announced his candidacy for the presidency of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner, celebrated for his achievements on the pitch, turned his focus to football management, aiming to bring his vision of Brazilian football into a new era. However, despite his fame and accomplishments, Ronaldo’s bid for the presidency faced significant obstacles, culminating in his withdrawal from the race just days before the election according to L'Equipe. This setback marks the latest challenge in his football management career.

Ronaldo’s football management journey

Ronaldo’s venture into football management began in 2018 when he became the majority shareholder of Real Valladolid, a Spanish club struggling in La Liga. At the time, many saw his involvement as a promising step for the club and an indication that he could transition from a football icon to a respected administrator. However, Real Valladolid’s continued struggles have cast a shadow over his management abilities. The club has failed to find consistent success, languishing at the bottom of Spain's top flight of the 2024/25 La Liga season.

Despite this, Ronaldo’s influence in football remains significant. His reputation as one of the greatest players of all time, combined with his charisma and wealth, grants him a degree of power and recognition that could have made him a formidable candidate for the CBF presidency. His ambition to reform Brazilian football was clear from the beginning, as he sought to replace current CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues, who had been in charge since 2022.

The failed presidential bid

Ronaldo’s bid for the CBF presidency, however, faced multiple challenges. As the elections approached, it became increasingly clear that his support from local federations was insufficient. Despite being a beloved figure in Brazilian football and a World Cup hero, R9’s vision for the future of Brazilian football was not enough to overcome the deeply entrenched power structures within the CBF.

In a recent interview with the Charla podcast, Ronaldo expressed his frustration with the situation.

“I knew it was difficult, but I didn’t realize it was impossible. The system doesn’t let anyone in.”

This sentiment was echoed by reports suggesting that local federations were reluctant to back his candidacy, primarily due to the CBF’s entrenched political dynamics. The influence of certain figures and factions within the organization made it nearly impossible for new entrants like Ronaldo to gain a foothold.

The final blow to ex-Real Madrid striker's campaign came just days before the election, when he was forced to abandon his candidacy. The lack of support from key football federations left him with little hope of challenging Rodrigues' position. As a result, Ednaldo Rodrigues was re-elected as president of the CBF, further cementing his grip on power within Brazilian football.

What’s Next for Ronaldo?

While Ronaldo’s presidential bid has ended in disappointment, it is unlikely to mark the end of his involvement in football management. His ownership of Real Valladolid is still in place, and he will likely continue to seek opportunities to influence the sport, whether through club management or other initiatives.

