Celebrated American actor Brad Pitt has acquired a new property in Los Angeles, USA, for $5.5 million

The mansion was built in 1960 and has several impressive features, such as a vast pool, sauna and hot tub

The house is smaller and costs less than the mansion where Brad Pitt stayed with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their six children

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Famous American Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has just moved into a brand-new $5.5 million house with a view of Los Angeles, USA. Although the new home is smaller than Brad's last residence, which he sold for nearly $40 million, it is still a gorgeous mansion with spectacular city views.

Brad Pitt buys a house for $5.5 million. Photo credit: MEGA

Source: UGC

The three-bedroom property was built in 1960 but had some modern elements. The residence has been nicknamed "The Steel House," highlighting the steel and glass comprising a significant portion.

Brad's new house has big floor-to-ceiling windows and 1.75 bathrooms. Some other amenities include a sizable pool, a hot tub, and a sauna.

More photos of Brad Pitt's house in Los Angeles, USA

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The bedrooms have walk-in closets and vibrant blue carpets, and a balcony with a cosy reading spot.

When it became known that Brad was selling the house he previously occupied with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, a source disclosed that he was searching for something smaller. The former couple had raised their six children in the house that Brad had sold.

Netizens react to Brad Pitt's new house

Many netizens were impressed by Brad Pitt's new house and took to the post's comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@o_ernelen said:

Nice! Congratulations!!

@verajoosen1 commented:

Very nice and has good taste. Enjoy the peace. Greetings from Belgium.

@mjayave2022 remarked:

This is a nice place...he deserves it.

King Promise, Amerado, and other famous Ghanaian celebrities who live in rented houses

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how some Ghanaian celebrities still lived in rented houses even after acquiring fame and fortune. Once they've been in the spotlight and earned money, many Ghanaian celebrities buy homes quickly. Despite making a lot, some well-known Ghanaian celebrities still lived in rented homes. Renting a home is acceptable, especially in Ghana, where the prices of houses are inflated and quoted in dollars.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh