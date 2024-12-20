Wode Maya has shared his experience with the E-Gate initiative by Vice-president Mhamudu Bawumia and the response he got when he requested to use it

The content creator mentioned that when he enquired about using the E-Gate, the immigration officers at the Kotoka International Airport laughed out loud

His experience sparked reactions from Ghanaians who read meanings out of his statement and drew conclusions that the E-Gate was likely not functioning

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian content creator Wode Maya has shared his experience with the E-Gate system at Kotoka International Airport (KIA), which has sparked reactions from Ghanaians.

Wode Maya shares his experience with Bawumia's E-Gate. Photo source: wodemaya

Source: Instagram

Wode Maya, who was at the airport, said he approached immigration officers to inquire about using the E-Gate system. According to him, the officers laughed at his request, leading to speculation about the system's functionality.

He shared this experience in a post on X when the topic was under discussion among netizens.

Bawumia's E-Gate initiative

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia introduced the E-Gate initiative to reduce congestion and enhance border security at KIA. The system was expected to speed up passenger clearance and improve operational efficiency at the airport’s arrival terminal.

However, Wode Maya’s experience has led many to question whether the system was fully operational. Some Ghanaians have expressed concerns that the E-Gate might not be functioning as intended.

Wode Maya sparks drama with E-Gate story

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

su_pre_mo said:

"$147M was spent on that. What does this government take us for?"

obiba_jk2 commented:

"Yes, Wode, the e-gate, which an immigration officer laughed about when it was mentioned, cost the Ghanaian taxpayer $147M. This is the level of impunity exhibited by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia gov't."

Mzbel spotted at KIA with kids

Mzbel, in a video that went viral on social media, was spotted at KIA with her kids as they travelled abroad.

YEN.com.gh reported that the mother, her children and her entourage seemed in good spirits as they readied to board a flight.

The video excited many of the singer's fans, who were elated to see her doing well.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh