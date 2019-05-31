Anointed Palace Chapel founder Reverend Obofour has shown himself as one of the richest pastors in Ghana at the moment

But he has not always lived a wealthy lifestyle as he now shows because he was once a modest young mang man

Photos of Obofour and his wife, Ciara Antwi, from 10 years ago have popped up showing their journey to riches

The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Obofour, is currently known to be one of the richest pastors in Ghana.

This reputation of a rich man stems from the extravagant and flamboyant lifestyle Obofour has been leading in the past few years he has been prominent.

From throwing lavish parties, gifting expensive cars, and items, to buying a luxury apartment at Trasacco Estate and stocking it with over 25 luxury cars, Obofour has shown he has cash at hand.

But it has not always been a life of luxury. Just like many Obofour started from humble beginnings before reaching where he is, the latest throwback photos of him and his wife have revealed.

The photos, as sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, compared the lives of Obofour and his wife years ago to their current state.

From the inscriptions on the images, one could see that the old photos were taken around 2012.

Clearly, Obofour and his wife have come avery long way.

Obofour's triplets turn two years old

Meanwhile, the Anointed Palace Chapel founder triplets turned two years old on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Their mother, Obofowaa, took to social media to celebrate their birthday with some beautiful photos and videos.

The photos and videos of the adorable triplets got many of Obofowaa's followers excited and they shared many reactions.

Obofowaa celebrates 34th birthday in style

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that Obofour's wife had turned 34 years old.

In celebration, the pastor's wife, who is popularly known as Obofowaa Ciara, released some stunning photos.

The photos showed Obofowaa dressed in fine and colourful kente while looking like a queen.

