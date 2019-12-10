Top 30+ scary text messages to send to friends and family

Having friends you can share jokes and pranks with is fun. A friend that can take tricks is cool to hang around. Every once in a while, try and send scary text messages to your pals and see how they respond. Scare them for a few minutes and share a joke once they respond to the message. You do not have to wait for Halloween to scare them.

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sending scary text messages over the phone will elicit different reactions from different people. Know which of your friends can take a joke and which is too sensitive for some tricks. Scary text messages prank work well between close friends. You can send the text during the day or at night, and you won't have to worry much about how much your friend will panic.

Scary text messages

I bet you have been missing out on a lot of fun if you have not tried to send a horror text message to your friends. Here is a list of some of the creepiest messages to scare your friends away.

Scary clown text messages

Horror text messages should get your friends to jump a bit. A text message about a stalker or creepy text about being followed or being watched will sure get your friend to be frightened. The following are some scary text message to copy and paste.

You know where to hide the body, don’t call until after 30 minutes.

It's crazy how many drugs we can move in a day, huh! The police have no idea.

I am about to commit the biggest heist; I'll mention you if caught.

Someone is at your window. Don't try to scream. All doors are locked from the outside.

Just keep texting me! Whatever you do, don’t check the basement.

You ever realize that a serial killer’s first victim is always someone they know.

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Please stop me before I kill again. I can't help myself anymore.

Don’t struggle. He will not like it if you struggle.

I've been practising for this moment for so long. Stay tuned.

Do you want death or a granny showing at your door with a creepy smile?

I couldn't find any clean underwear this morning, so I had to borrow my grandmother's.

I'm going to miss you when you're gone, gone to see your folks, LOL.

I'm so sorry for what is about to happen. I'm about to adopt a kitten.

Sometimes, the things you see in the shadows are more than just shadows.

Pull back my carpets if you dare! Just keep in mind that you’re likely to find something you may not want to see!

It was June when the dogs began to disappear from the neighbourhood. We’re in June.

Ever wondered why people begin to go missing out of nowhere? I know why.

Someone was knocking on my ceiling all night long.

Weird creepy stories to tell friends on texts

These horror story ideas will leave your friends scared to the core. However, remember to tell them it is a prank. Otherwise, prepare for serious ear pinching and rebuking the next time you meet.

So that you know, I wrote your name on my leg with a box cutter, so I'll always have you near me.

I know you think I am your friend right now, but I am not! I opened her stomach using a machete because she has been gossiping me with you. I am using his phone.

Have you ever noticed how tight a teddy bear hugs you back when sleeping at night? I just threw mine away because I am afraid of what will happen if I fall asleep!

Did you know that if you wake up between 1 and 4 am for no reason, there's an 80 percent chance that someone was staring at you?

Be careful today. If you are in bed and your legs start feeling itchy, it means a ghost is passing through you. It has happened to a family friend right now. Don't turn around if you notice the itch.

Sorry I have been keeping a secret from you for a long time. I have a secret on how a toilet paper can be used to kill. I just killed her!

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Falling asleep at night while the moonlight is shining on your face can result in death. Imagine he ignored it, now he is no more!

I was giving my sister directions to the hospital where I was going to deliver my baby. I meant to say, 'I hope you get here before the baby does!' but my phone auto-corrected 'does' to 'dies.' I gave my sister quite the scare, but thankfully she made it in time, and I delivered a healthy baby boy that day.

Stare in the dark for ten minutes without blinking, and you will eventually see a monster climbing your window. I experience that a lot!

That cold is not as a result of the weather. That is death approaching.

Scary text messages to send involving other people

Scary text messages can also involve other people and things; family members, mutual friends, pets and so on. You can mention a common name alongside your message and see how your friend reacts. If you do not have the guts to compose such a message, you can always check scary text messages to read online.

The smile she gave me wasn’t the usual one. My mother looked weirdly different.

Jessica asked me to organize the first serial killer convention. Know what I need to do?

I sent my younger brother to a gun store. I need to buy a rifle and several bullets.

Engaging in crime is so contagious. About to rob a store with my new pals.

You’ll see a tall figure when you look out your window tonight.

Going to that show tonight? You might be the next victim.

Let's sew ourselves together; then we can hug forever.

Don’t get too close. I have a gun, and I'm getting ready to blow.

It’s happening again! I’m about to kill something again!

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Razors have so many exciting uses. I am thinking of using this on my pet.

I get so tired of watching her. I want to start doing some crazy things.

Stare at me much longer, and I'll pluck out your eye.

I hope that one day I will be able to say, 'I've killed something, a turkey maybe'.

Even a baby can be dangerous when given a sharp scalpel. Just watching my niece use one.

I hope you don’t scream as much as the last one. I chose you because you are my friend.

You look just like my old neighbour who died under mysterious circumstances.

I was about to pour acid all over the place, but she stood so close.

Even when sending scary text messages, know the limit. Refrain from sending texts that involve taking one’s life if your friend has anxiety or mental issues. Ensure that the message recipient gets to be one who can take extreme jokes and laugh about it later.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article with a list of deep love messages for her. Men often struggle to find the exact words to communicate with their partner, girlfriend, or wife. Deep love messages for her work ideally for any man to express his feelings in the best way possible.

A man must be good at communication by using romantic messages for her to nurture, grow, and blossom together. These love messages for her will provide the avenue to express a man’s feelings rightfully to his woman whom he adores.

Source: Yen Ghana