Albert Ofosu Nketia, the young boy who went viral in 2023, is seeking the support of fans amid his battle with chickenpox

In another recent video, his caregiver noted that T-shirts branded with the face of his viral meme were available for purchase

In the video, the caregiver noted that the funds would be used to pay for Albert's education, food, and other basic needs

The family of the viral little boy who became a meme, Albert Ofosu Nketia, are raising funds to support the treatment of a reported illness he was battling with.

Albert Ofosu Nketia's family sell branded T-shirts with his viral meme face to raise funds. Image Credit: @OfficialBigkay

Meme boy Albert's family raising funds

Ghanaian X user @OfficialBigkay posted a video on the platform about Albert's family raising funds through the selling of branded T-shirts.

The T-shirts were only made in the colour white and had his viral meme face printed boldly on the front part in grayscale.

In the trending video, his caregiver encouraged everyone to support Albert by purchasing his branded T-shirts as he battled chickenpox.

In the caption of the post on X, Big Kay noted that the funds raised would be used to cater for his basic needs like school.

"Albert, the famous meme guy, and his family have launched a T-shirt to raise money for his school, food, and basic needs. Please support him by buying one!"

Below are the contact details of nine-year-old Albert's family who can be reached if anyone would like to purchase his branded T-shirts.

"Contact: +233 20 075 9884 || @SIBcloth"

Reactions to meme boy Albert's branded T-shirts

Others wondered why Albert's family waited for his fame to die down before coming up with strategies to make him famous again.

Others also pledged their support, noting that they have bookmarked the video and would purchase the branded T-shirt.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Albert and his caregiver announcing the availability of T-shirts branded with his viral meme face:

@Gyamfim1 said:

"They waited after his fame died down? These people paa."

@Gad6six17422 said:

"Nice one. Bookmarked. Will buy some this week."

@mrbabalola10 said:

"How can one get this in Nigeria?"

@Ram_RJ20 said:

"You are doing very good work."

Albert Ofosu Nketia looks cheerful in a new video amid his battle with illness. Image Credit: @OfficialBigkay

YOLO star Drogba reappears with health update

In related coverage, John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from the YOLO series, made his first public appearance after months away due to health challenges.

In a newly surfaced video, as YEN.com.gh previously reported, the actor appeared in good spirits as he spent time with his co-star, Stephanie Younge, at his home.

His improved condition sparked optimism among fans, especially after he was previously seen walking unassisted after reports of a miraculous healing at a church.

Supporters and colleagues continued to rally behind the popular actor, celebrating Drogba's recovery and hoping for his full return to the entertainment industry.

