Renowned journalist Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah visited the Adum PZ market fire scene to sympathise with traders

The Adum Market fire, which broke out on March 21, 2025, left many traders without stock and a source of livelihood

In a video, the outspoken journalist was seen interacting with the traders and assuring them of his support

Renowned Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, has visited the Bluelight area at Adum PZ market in Kumasi to engage with traders and assess the damage caused by the devastating fire.

The outspoken journalist's visit to the fire scene aimed to sympathise and show solidarity with the affected traders.

Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, visits Adum Market to assess the damage after the devastating fire. Photo credit: Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah/Facebook & @metrotvgh/X.

The traders welcomed the Ghanaian media personality with songs and dances.

In a video circulating on social media, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah was captured engaging with and listening to the traders to explore ways to support them in rebuilding their businesses.

During his interactions with some elders at the market, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah noted that many traders had lost their entire stock and livelihoods.

Consequently, he promised the traders his unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one would shortchange them in the rebuilding of the market.

The Adum PZ market fire incident, which occurred on Friday, March 21, 2025, ravaged several shops, leaving the traders devastated.

Following this unfortunate disaster, President John Dramani Mahama visited the fire scene to assess the situation and promised to help the traders recover part of their losses.

He instructed the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, and the management of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to assist the traders.

The Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak led a team from NADMO and the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakhene, to make donations to the Adum traders. Photo credit: Muntaka Mubarak/Facebook.

In line with this directive, the Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak, led officials of NADMO and Dr Amoakohene to the market scene, where they reiterated the government's pledge to support the traders.

The Interior Minister and his team also donated 1,500 bags of rice, 800 boxes of cooking oil, and additional boxes of soap and washing detergent to the traders.

Although the market leaders accepted the donations, the traders rejected them, saying they were not what they needed at that crucial moment in their lives.

Even before the Interior Minister and the NADMO team's visit, the Ashanti Regional Minister has been engaging the traders and noting down their concerns.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Okatakyie visiting Adum fire victims

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah's visit to the Adum market fire scene sparked reactions on social media, with many questioning his motive.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@filagaat said:

"He went there as who, or what? Self imposed hero."

@abigailansahbe1 also said:

"Assess the damage and do what exactly? Wei."

@kobbylickle commented:

"What is he gonna do about that? Is he gonna fix it for them or what?"

Dr Bawumia donates to Adum fire victims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, visited the Adum market fire scene to sympathise with the traders.

During the visit, Dr Bawumia donated GH¢200,000 and 1,000 bags of cement to the traders to help them rebuild their shops.

The traders warmly welcomed the former vice president and praised him for his swift response and support.

