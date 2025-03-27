A video of Vincent Agyei Antwi surfaced after he was nominated for the Sunyani East Municipal Assembly CEO role

The new Sunyani East MCE nominee could not contain his excitement as he celebrated joyfully with some members

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to congratulate Vincent Agyei Antwi on his nomination

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Vincent Antwi Agyei has gone viral after a video of him in a celebratory mood surfaced on social media.

Video of Vincent Agyei Antwi celebrating surfaces after being nominated for Sunyani East MCE. Photo source: @sunyanieastndcyouthwing

Source: TikTok

The video surfaced after President John Dramani Mahama nominated him for the Chief Executive Officer of the Sunyani East Municipal Assembly.

In the video, the new Sunyani East MCE nominee could not contain his excitement as he celebrated joyfully with some members of his community and NDC supporters at his residence.

Vincent Antwi Agyei, who previously served as the NDC Sunyani East Youth Organiser, jumped and screamed for joy while onlookers watched him celebrate.

The new Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE) nominee hurriedly rushed to jump into the arms of the Member of Parliament for the Sunyani East constituency, Seid Mubarak, who sported an NDC-branded T-shirt upon his arrival at the residence.

The new Sunyani East MCE nominee almost fell on the floor as he continued his wild celebrations into the night.

Former NPP MCE Simon Tetteh visits his constituents and helps them cook. Photo source: @edhub

Source: Facebook

Vincent Antwi Agyei was among the first batch of 71 District and Municipal Chief Executives for eight out of the 16 regions in Ghana nominated by President John Daramani Mahama and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

A statement issued by the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, indicated that the nominations were in line with Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Article 20(1) of the Local Government Act, 2016 (Act 936).

The first batch of nominations was made for districts in the Volta Region, Oti Region, Ahafo Region, Bono Region, Bono East Region, Savannah Region, North East Region and the Western North Region.

The next batch of nominees is expected to be released by President John Mahama before April 3. The nominated individuals will undergo vetting and confirmation processes by their respective District Assemblies in accordance with the law.

A day after his swearing-in ceremony at the Black Stars Square in January, the president revoked the appointments of the former Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCES) in the various regions who were appointed under the previous Akufo-Addo administration.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate Vincent on his MCE nomination

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ladylaw commented:

"Congratulations to you, Vincent🥰🥰🥰."

Erhm_Khay Jr_10 said:

"A big congrats to you, Brother Vincent 💯."

Fosuhemaa commented:

"The way we were happy at the office today. Indeed, you serve the living God ampa! Congratulations Mayor."

Abena Yvonne said:

"I’m even crying 😭. Congratulations to you."

Former Ayensuano MP clears trees after rainfall

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ayensuano MP and new Deputy Director General of Operations at NADMO, Teddy Safori Addi, helped cut and clear trees that fell after the heavy rains in Accra.

In a video, the former MP and his team carried heavy tree logs that had blocked some roads and caused inconveniences for some road users in the capital city.

Many Ghanaians praised Teddy Safori Addi for his efforts and quick response to dealing with massive floods in Accra.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh