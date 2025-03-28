A Ghanaian couple, after years of trying for a child to no avail, have been blessed with a set of three babies

Jacob and Salomey Armah welcomed triplets after 19 years of marriage which were filled with distress

Social media users who saw the post jubilated with the couple and some prayed to enjoy similar miracles

A Ghanaian couple who have been married without a child for 19 years have expressed thanks for their blessings.

Jacob Armah and his wife, Deaconess Salomey Armah said they welcomed triplets after nearly 20 years as a couple.

Jacob and Salomey Armah give birth to triplets after 19 years without a child. Photo credit: @thecophq

According to the couple, they went through several years of distress and pain because they did not have children.

The Armahs added that they endured several medical procedures so they could have children but all their efforts failed. However, they believed their prayer for a child was answered in God’s own time.

The couple named the children at the Kwabenya Old Town District of The Church of Pentecost in the Haatso Area, in the Greater Accra Region.

Apostle Emmanuel Agyemang Bekoe officiates the naming and dedication service for a couple who had triplets after 19 years of marriage. Photo credit: @CoPHaatsoArea

The naming ceremony saw several relations present including ministers, and members of the church.

The dedication ceremony was officiated by the International Missions Director (IMD) of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Emmanuel Agyemang Bekoe, and assisted by Pastor William Amponsah Asiamah, the Kwabenya Old Town District Minister.

The IMD encouraged the parents to continually pray for their children so they could bring honour to their families. He prayed that the triplets would be a blessing not only to their family but to nations.

Netizens congratulate 19-year couple on triplets

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the post the Church of Pentecost shared on Facebook below:

Bright Nii Bortey Agbor said:

“Glory be to God our God is a faithful Lord He never and ever will disappoint His children who put their trust in Him He will surely glorify Himself at the right time blessed be to the Lord Almighty.”

Sheilla Antwi-Berko wrote:

“Oh! God, You are so Good. Congratulations dear ones.”

Francisca Essel said:

“Congratulations Mr and Mrs I Elizabeth Ofori Yeboah. We serve a living God. Thank you, Jesus. Congratulations Dns and Mr Armahtap into this blessing in Jesus' name amen 🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

Maame Yaa wrote:

“Eihh 5 years and my marriage is about to crash. God of possibility come through for me. Congratulations and I connect to this by faith.”

Lordina Lydia Amoah said:

“Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉 to God be the glory Hallelujah I tap into this blessings speedily with faith 🙌❤️💯 in Jesús mighty name Amen and Amen ❤️❤️❤️💯🙏🙌🙏.”

Isaac Krampah wrote:

“We serve a living God ampa. All we need is faith and patience. In his own right time, he makes all things beautiful.”

Nana Ekua Boatemaa said:

“This is the doing of the Lord and it's marvellous in our Sight, God has done it oooo. May his name be praised 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Glory Hallelujah 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

