Idrissa Akuna Elba OBE has recounted his thrilling experience in Ghana and meeting Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The People's Magazine Sexiest Man Alive looked ethereal in a kente wrap during the Akwasidae festival at the Manhyia Palace

In an exclusive interview with Stephen Colbert, Idris Elba revealed the reason behind his regal look in the viral photos

Beast Of No Nation actor Idris Elba has revealed the reason behind his viral Kente look when he paid homage to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In February 2023, the 50-year-old BET Award winner and his team were in Ghana, and upon request from his royal Majesty, he graced the annual festival in the Manhyia Palace.

Idris Elba goes viral with his colourful kente cloth. Source: @idriselba

Sharing his experience and the surreal moment of rocking a kente cloth for the first time, Idris Elba made some revelations in an interview with Stephen Colbert.

I was in Ghana making a documentary about gold, the Gold Coast. I was really enchanted by how human beings are fascinated by the gold mineral .

And while I was there in the Ashanti kingdom, which is in Kumasi, the King said he was a big fan, and that I should come over to his yearly procession where he meets all of the people in his kingdom -- which is a very big and vast kingdom.

So I showed up in my jeans, and they were like, no, change into this, which was the kente outfit.

When you meet the King, typically, you have to drop the kente cloth a little bit down your shoulder down before shaking the King's hand. It's part of the tradition, like a symbol of respect.

This is the first time I'm wearing it, and underneath, you just got your shorts on. And my thing kept unravelling.

I was like, 'oh, man, I'm going to meet the king, and it's going to fall off me and I'll be standing there in my boxers'.

The Luther actor said he was glad not to have had any mishap, adding:

I did my thing gently. It was actually a really beautiful time. I don't mean to make fun of it. It was very beautiful.

