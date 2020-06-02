Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has spoken on why she refused to kiss Sunsum Ahuofe in a movie they both featured

In an interview on Accra FM, Vivian Jill admitted that it happened but it was a long time ago when she had just started acting

Sunsum Ahuofe had made the claim about his colleague in a similar interview on Accra FM

Star Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has reacted to a claim by fellow actor, Sunsum Ahuofe, that she refused to kiss him in a movie.

Sunsum, known in private life as Yaw Adu, disclosed in a recent interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM that Vivian Jill once refused to kiss him on set.

According to Sunsum, he was pained by Vivian Jill's refusal to allow him to kiss her in one of the scenes of a movie they were shooting.

Vivian Jill once refused to kiss Sunsum on stage

Appearing on the same show later, Vivian Jill admitted that the incident happened a long time ago.

The beautiful actress explained that she was new to the acting scene and did not know much about what went on.

Vivian Jill stated she was very frightened upon seeing Sunsum and other midget-like characters and that was why she withdrew from the kissing scene.

She stated that as a newcomer in the movie industry, at the time of the incident, it was difficult to do certain things.

"I had never seen them before and I was afraid when I first met him and other small people so I did not want to kiss him when I was told to," she said.

Vivian Jill, however, declared that with her experience now, she would have easily kissed Sunsum if it had been today.

She added that Sunsum is like a son to him now and they have a very good relationship now.

