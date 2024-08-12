Beeztrap KOTM has opened up about his foray into music officially and his journey with Asakaa Boys

The hiplife sensation recounted how the Askaa Boys collective discovered him while he was still in KNUST

Beeztrap's grass-to-grace story shared on the Delay show struck many fans who shared their admiration for him

Ghanaian hiplife sensation Beeztrap KOTM joined media personality Delay as the Delay show's August 11th guest.

The thriving hiplife star who cut his teeth with the Asakaa Boys collective talked about his journey so far and becoming one of Ghana's most prospective voices.

Beeztrap KOTM shares how his musical journey began with the Asakaa Boys. Photo source: X/BeeztrapKOTM

Beeztrap recounts how he became an Asakaa Boy

According to Beeztraop KOTM, the Fly Girl hitmaker, a friend introduced him to the collective while he was still a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He established that the collective fell in love with his first song, influencing Reggie, Jay Bahd, and others to jump on what would become his debut single, Distance Relationship.

Beeztrap KOTM quickly became the brain behind some of the Asakaa genre's infectious hits after his debut. Speaking to Delay, the Asakaa star said he idolised seasoned vocalist Mugeez.

Fans react to Beeztrap KOTM's music journey

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Beeztrap KOTM's foray into the

Brah K Andrews wrote:

"I hv realize most people lost their Fathers at an early ages , their mums are always there 🤔:

HaroonTog said:

"Chale make u tell KOTM dat adey feel am waaa 😘😘😇 he bi ma God fada 😎"

Zag noted:

"Imagine delay asking about what happened to the father who died when KOTM was 10 months old 😂😂😂😂"

Afia Boatemaa remarked:

"He looks like asake but this one is handsome asake💯"

black lizzy shared:

"Finally, somebody talks about our biggest inspiration musician mugeez"

Deeny added:

"Mugeez will be very happy seeing this🔥🔥🔥🔥"

