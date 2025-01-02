A young Ghanaian man's journey to seek a better life aboard seemed to have massively paid off

A young Ghanaian man has achieved success after relocating abroad for greener pastures.

This comes after the young secured his permanent residence in two countries in North America.

Ghanaian man secures his Canadian PR and US Green Card after relocating abroad for greener pastures. Photo credit: @opabenegh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a social media post, the young man, identified as Opabene, disclosed that he had acquired a Canadian Permanent Residence (PR) and a US Green Card.

This means that Opabene has legal permits to live in either Canada or the United States for as long as he wishes.

''From Canada PR to US Green Card," he wrote in the caption.

Opabene relied on the lyrics of a gospel song to express gratitude to God for making his journey abroad a success.

The video circulating on TikTok also showed the young Ghanaian man at the airport, probably relocating to one of the two countries where he has legal permission to move in and out at any time.

Benefits of Canadian PR and US Green Card

Both Canadian Permanent Residency and US Green Card offer numerous benefits to migrants.

As stated earlier, Opabene can permanently live in either of the two countries. However, in addition to this, he can also work and access the public healthcare systems in the US and Canada.

Besides these, he can also apply for citizenship in either of the countries and enrol his children, if he has any, in public schools and universities at subsidized rates.

Netizens congratulate the Ghanaian man

Opabene's remarkable migration success story has become a source of inspiration for many on social media.

Some netizens who chanced on his TikTok video thronged the comment section to praise him.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions to the video, which garnered over 1k likes and more than 60 comments.

@boyemens said:

"Can you do a video of how to get a green card for the US when in Canada?"

@Official_Landlord also said:

"The guy parents are American citizens."

@SKY GH wrote:

"I tap into your blessing."

@Nana Adwoa Dee also wrote:

"This will be my testimony this year. Congratulations bro."

@emma commented:

"Next year by this time....I will be there some."

@Papa also commented:

"You are blessed, I receive mine in jesus name."

@Miss May said:

"I tap in your blessings in Jesus Christ's name amen."

Source: YEN.com.gh