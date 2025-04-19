Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday got many people talking when she wore a tight corset dress to the wedding of Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ajoke Ojo and Tanzanian musician Juma Jux

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday caused a stir on social media when she wore a tight corset gown to the wedding of Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ajoke Ojo and Tanzanian musician Juma Jux.

Nkechi Blessing's corset gown

The celebrated Nigerian actress shared a video of her beautiful Asoebi gown for the Nigerian traditional wedding, which many people loved.

However, when she wore the star-studded outfit, one issue was how the corset section of the outfit was structured.

En route to the wedding, she shared a video of how she struggled in the beautiful corset Asoebi while speaking her native language with a twist of English.

"Egbami ooo who sent me to wear corset? I no fit get breathing space. Jesus Christ," she said in the video.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she noted that she tried to avoid being in a situation like this. She explained that she wanted a skirt and a free top to be sewn for her for the wedding.

"God knows I tried to avoid corset, I say sew me skirt and free top😩😩."

The Nigerian actress assured her concerned fans that she was doing okay and that she did not change into any outfit but rocked it at Priscilla and Juma's wedding.

"It’s well ooo next time na Iro and buba I go wear jeje #jp2025❤️."

Video of Nkechi's tight corset dress

Reactions to Nkechi Blessing's corset outfit

Below are the reactions of social media users to Nkechi's corset outfit at Priscilla and Juma's wedding:

therealfemi said:

"The corset is abit xssesiv o."

terempat said:

"Ur tailor needs to be arrested 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 you fit breath so? 😂😂😂😂😂."

ajokealadire_abela.2 said:

"😂😂,sending you Oxygen from Ajah Lagos NBS❤️."

olatunde_omoakin said:

"Lolz nothing like semo or rice for the party 😂."

faraalcenat1 said:

"Things women go through to look good…we be sufferrinnnnng 😂😂😂."

anastasia_dxb said:

"That's how I feel when going to Nigerian wedding wearing corset dress😂😂😂 finally, someone is talking how uncomfortable it is! But as we say in Russia:beauty requires sacrifice!"

crowncare_couture said:

"The problem is not corset. It's the construction and the design of the corset area. The corset length is too long, it has no defined waistline, the cups are too small, so your bosoms can't sit in comfortably without being pressed, and of course, your lungs too will be pressed, and you will feel this chest pressure more when you attempt to sit. The hem shape of the corset too was not designed to allow your legs fold comfortably while you sit. Corset hemlines are not just curved for style sake, the curves are always functional, especially when you want the length to be a bit longer than the ideal corset length."

