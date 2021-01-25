Bailey Sarian's bio: ethnicity, career, net worth, surgery, mystery makeup

Who is Bailey Sarian? She is an exceptional American makeup artist famous for her Murder, Mystery & Makeup series on her YouTube channel. She shares mystery makeup tutorial videos while retelling true crime stories in the process. Sarian also uploads content to share her thoughts on various topical issues, including life updates about herself.

Sarian worked for Sephora and Urban Decay before starting her YouTube career. She assisted makeup artists like Jill Powell on music videos and commercials. She rose to prominence after she began posting cosmetic tutorials and true-crime stories on YouTube. She has a sizable social media following and has established herself as an influencer.

Profile summary

Real name: Bailey Sarian

Bailey Sarian Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 26th November 1988

26th November 1988 Age: 33 years (as of 2022)

33 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'10"

5'10" Height in centimetres: 177

177 Weight in pounds: 191

191 Weight in kilograms: 86

86 Body measurements in inches: 32-26-32

32-26-32 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-66-81

81-66-81 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single School: Paloma Valley High School

Paloma Valley High School Profession: Makeup artist

Makeup artist Net worth: $5.92 million

$5.92 million Instagram: @baileysarian

@baileysarian Facebook: Bailey Sarian

Bailey Sarian YouTube: Bailey Sarian

Bailey Sarian Twitter: @BaileySarian

@BaileySarian TikTok: @baileysarian

Bailey Sarian's bio

Where is Bailey Sarian from? She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, on 26th November 1988. There is little information about her family, but she has mentioned on her show that she has an older and younger sister.

How old is Bailey Sarian?

As of 2022, Bailey Sarian's age is 33.

What is Bailey Sarian's nationality?

The social media influencer is an American. She was born and raised in California, United States.

Is Bailey Sarian Hispanic?

There are no facts about her ethnic heritage, so it's unclear whether she's Hispanic or not.

Educational background

As for her education, the content creator graduated from Paloma Valley High School, a four-year public school in Menifee, California.

What does Bailey Sarian do for work?

She is a cosmetics artist and a content creator. Sarian worked for Sephora Makeup and Cosmetics before starting her Murder Mystery & Makeup videos series on YouTube. She worked on weddings, advertisements, and music videos as a professional makeup artist. She has also done cosmetic tutorials inspired by celebrities like Kat Von D.

In 2013, she started her YouTube channel. She produced makeup tutorials and shared tidbits about the fashion industry before including more nonfiction storytelling in 2019. She has a way of captivating her viewers' attention with her makeup-storytime hybrid. She once confessed:

I've heard from people before they started to watch that automatically they thought, 'Omigod, this is the most disrespectful trash I [will] ever see!' But then they watch, and they're like, 'Oh, OK. I get what she was trying to do.'

Similarly, in August 2020, the professional makeup artist produced the Venice Fling Bailey Sarian x ESTATE Eyeshadow Palette in collaboration with ESTATE Cosmetics and IPSY.

She also owns a merch store. Bailey Sarian's merch majorly concentrates on selling items like handbags, stickers, shorts, hoodies, makeup bags and T-shirts.

Who is Bailey Sarian's spouse?

The YouTuber is currently single. She was however engaged to Fernando Valdez, who is a social media personality, graffiti and tattoo artist. Bailey and Fernando first met on 25th December 2013, when Bailey was getting her first tattoo, and soon they started dating.

On 16th May 2016, Fernando proposed to her in Paris on top of the Eiffel Tower.

Fernando and Bailey Sarian's wedding did not take place, although it was rumoured they had a secret wedding.

What happened to Bailey Sarian?

Is Bailey Sarian still with Fernando? On 24th January 2022, Bailey tweeted that they had broken up with Fernando. Her fans were sending hate towards her ex, and she responded by posting a tweet asking them to stop the hatred. She posted,

Please don't be rude and send fern to mean messages. I know we always want there to be a "bad guy" in these situations, but I can assure you, there really isn't one. Sometimes in life, you grow in different directions & that's OKAY. I believe we met, and we were together for a reason.

How tall is Bailey Sarian?

Bailey Sarian's height is 5 feet 10 inches (177 centimetres) and weighs 191 pounds (kilograms). She has dark brown hair and grey eyes. Her body measurements are 32-26-32 inches (81-66-81 centimetres).

How much is Bailey Sarian worth?

According to Net Worth Spot, Bailey Sarian's net worth is estimated to be $5.92 million. She earns from discussing true crime events and makeup. She also earns from selling her products on MerchLabs.

How much does Bailey Sarian make?

The YouTuber earns an estimated $1.48 million a year.

Bailey Sarian before surgery

The content creator allegedly underwent surgery. This is as a result of a comparison between her current and past videos' appearances. She has also admitted to getting a nose job and fillers.

Where does Bailey Sarian live?

Currently, the YouTuber resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Social media presence

Sarian is very active on various social media platforms. Her YouTube channel currently has 6.12 million subscribers. She has over 379 thousand followers on Twitter, 2.8 million followers on Instagram, 2.5 million followers on TikTok, and 11 million people following her on Facebook.

Bailey Sarian has become a force to reckon with because she creatively blends her true crimes storytelling with makeup.

