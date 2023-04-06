Kelly Rowland's net worth: A look into how she accumulated her wealth

Kelendria Trene Rowland, famously known as Kelly Rowland, is a renowned singer, TV personality and actress from the United States. She became an international star as a member of Destiny's Child, the world's finest girl band of all time, in the late 1990s. What is Kelly Rowland's net worth in light of her successful career?

Kelly Rowland attends the "Babylon" Global Premiere Screening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Kelly Rowland was born on 11 February 1981 in Atlanta, Georgia, to Christopher Lovett and the late Doris Rowland-Garrison. She is 42 years old as of 2023. Kelly has been married to Tim Weatherspoon since May 2014, and they have two children together. Besides her family and background, how much wealth has she accumulated?

Kelly Rowland's profile summary

Full name Kelendria Trene Rowland Famous as Kelly Rowland Gender Female Date of birth 11 February 1981 Age 42 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current residence Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, CA, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 32-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-60-86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Tim Weatherspoon Children Titan Jewell, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Father Christopher Lovett Mother Doris Rowland-Garrison Siblings Orlando Rowland Education Lamar High School Profession Singer, actress, and television personality Net worth $12 million Instagram @kellyrowland

What is Kelly Rowland's net worth?

What is Kelly from Destiny's Child's net worth? The American celebrity has an estimated net worth of $12 million. She has accumulated her wealth through her singing, songwriting, acting, and television hosting careers.

Kelly Rowland speaks onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

On the other hand, Kelly Rowland's husband's net worth is estimated at $12 million. Although his net worth is combined with his wife's, Kelly, he earns his income through his talent-managing career.

How did Kelly Rowland make her money?

Kelly has earned money through various endeavours ranging from singing to television hosting. How did the American actress make her fortune?

Destiny's Child

Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé Knowles were participants of the band Girl's Tyme in the early 1990s, and they even participated on the nationwide broadcasted talent show Star Search.

Despite their defeat, they maintained their performances at nearby daycare centres, schools, and other events throughout Houston, gradually gaining significant scrutiny for their music and dancing abilities. They went on record label auditions and were initially enlisted to Elektra Records but were declined a month later.

By 1997, the band had agreed to record with Columbia under the moniker Destiny's Child, which was managed by Beyoncé Knowles' dad, Matthew Knowles. The band eventually broke through with the official release of their multi-platinum second album, The Writing's on the Wall, in 1999.

The band's song Independent Women Part 1 was featured on the Charlie's Angels soundtrack in 2000. The track's success propelled the ladies to immediate celebrity. Survivor, their third studio album, was launched in May 2001 and premiered at number one on the Billboard charts.

Independent profession

Following the breakup of Destiny's Child in 2005, Rowland launched her second album, Ms Kelly (2007), featuring worldwide hits like Work and This. The American celebrity hosted the first season of The Fashion Show in 2009 and emerged on DJ David Guetta's No. 1 dance hit When Love Takes Over.

She was inspired by the music's worldwide success to discover dance songs on her third album, Here I Am (2011), which produced the worldwide top-ten hit Commander and the US R&B/Hip-Hop No. 1 Motivation. The American actress was a judge on the eighth season of The X Factor UK in 2011, and she was a judge on the third and ultimate season of The X Factor US in 2013.

Kelly Rowland attends the 'Fantasy Football Atlanta Premiere & Event in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Her fourth album, Talk a Good Game (2013), saw a comeback to her R&B roots, premiering at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The renowned celebrity has also worked on songs with various musicians, including songs with Lil Wayne, Big Sean, and Nelly's hit Dilemma.

Acting career

The renowned celebrity started acting in 1997 in the music video Destiny's Child: No, No, No – Part 2. She has also been featured in several other films and TV series, such as Taina (2002), American Dreams (2003), Single Ladies (2011) and The Equalizer (2022).

Philanthropy

Rowland co-founded the Survivor Foundation with the Knowles household, a charity that offers temporary residence for Hurricane Katrina survivors and evacuees. They also established Houston's multifunctional community outreach amenity, the Knowles-Rowland Center for Youth.

Kelly emerged alongside other musicians in advertisements for the ALDO Fights AIDS campaign in 2006. She united with Kanye West and other famous singers to establish a Nike sneaker for an eBay sale by auction, with all profits benefiting AIDS research.

She is a diplomat for MTV's Staying Alive Foundation, which seeks to minimize discrimination against HIV and AIDS patients. Kelly has since travelled to Tanzania and Kenya to publicize the charity and has had an HIV test in Africa to raise awareness about the disease.

Who is the richest Destiny's Child member?

Destiny's Child was a United States musical girl band that included Beyoncé Knowles, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland in its ultimate lineup. Beyoncé Knowles' net worth is estimated at $ 500 million.

Michelle Williams' net worth is estimated at $30 million, and Kelly Rowland's net worth is estimated at $12 million. Beyoncé Knowles' is the wealthiest Destiny's Child member, with a net worth of $500 million.

Kelly Rowland's net worth has been growing tremendously over the years, thanks to her incredible multiple talents. She earns income through her singing, songwriting, acting, and television hosting career. Kelly became an international star as a member of Destiny's Child, the world's finest girl bands of all time, in the late 1990s.

