Empress Elisabeth of Austria's children and the secrets behind their legacy
Empress Elisabeth of Austria's children, Archduchesses Sophie, Gisela, Marie Valerie, and Crown Prince Rudolf, played significant roles in her life and legacy. Their lives were marked by privilege and tragedy, shaping the story of the Habsburg dynasty.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- A closer look at Empress Elisabeth of Austria's children's family tree reveals their significant roles in the Habsburg dynasty and European history.
- Her first child, Sophie, fell ill and died at the age of two, and her son, Crown Prince Rudolf, died at age 30 in the Mayerling tragedy.
- Archduchess Marie Valerie, Elisabeth's favourite child, was the only one raised directly by her mother. She later went on to have ten children of her own.
Empress Elisabeth of Austria's profile summary
|Full name
|Duchess Elisabeth Amalie Eugenie
|Nickname
|Sisi or Sissi
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|24 December 1837
|Died
|10 September 1898 (aged 60)
|Place of birth
|Munich, Kingdom of Bavaria
|Died
|Geneva, Switzerland
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'8"
|Height in centimetres
|172
|Weight in pounds
|110
|Weight in kilograms
|50
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Princess Ludovika of Bavaria
|Father
|Duke Maximilian Joseph in Bavaria
|Siblings
|Seven
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Franz Joseph I of Austria
|Children
|Four
Meet Empress Elisabeth of Austria's children
Duchess Elisabeth Amalie Eugenie's four children were Archduchess Sophie Friederike, Archduchess Gisela, Crown Prince Rudolf, and Archduchess Marie Valerie. The children have gained popularity due to the Netflix production The Empress (2022), which explores Elisabeth's life and relationships.
The Duchess' children formed an integral part of the Habsburg dynasty. Below are Empress Elisabeth of Austria's children in order:
1. Archduchess Sophie of Austria
- Full name: Sophie Friederike Dorothea Maria Josepha
- Gender: Female
- Born: 5 March 1855
- Died: 29 May 1857 (aged 2)
Sophie Friederike was Elisabeth's first child, who tragically passed away at just two years old. Her paternal grandmother, Archduchess Sophie of Bavaria, named her after herself. However, she had a short life marked by tragedy. Sophie fell seriously ill while accompanying her parents on a state trip to Hungary in 1857.
Despite efforts to save her, she tragically passed away in Budapest. Experts today suggest Archduchess Sophie might have died of typhus, a type of disease. Her death profoundly affected Elisabeth, who went into heavy depression.
2. Archduchess Gisela of Austria
- Full name: Gisela Louise Marie
- Gender: Female
- Born: 12 July 1856
- Died: 27 July 1932 (aged 76)
Gisela Louise Marie was the second child and eldest daughter of Empress Elisabeth and Emperor Franz Joseph. Named after Queen Gisela of Hungary, she was raised primarily by her paternal grandmother, Archduchess Sophie.
Gisela married Prince Leopold of Bavaria in 1873 and had four children: Princess Elisabeth Marie of Bavaria, Princess Auguste Maria of Bavaria, Prince Georg of Bavaria, and Prince Konrad of Bavaria.
3. Crown Prince Rudolf of Austria
- Full name: Rudolf Franz Karl Joseph
- Gender: Male
- Born: 21 August 1858
- Died: 30 January 1889 (aged 30)
Rudolf Franz Karl Josef was the third born and only son and heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne. He was known for his liberal views, which often clashed with his conservative father, Emperor Franz Joseph. Rudolf married Princess Stéphanie of Belgium in 1881, and they had one daughter, Archduchess Elisabeth Marie of Austria.
His life ended tragically in the Mayerling disaster with his mistress, Baroness Mary Vetsera. His death shocked the empire and left a lasting mark on the Habsburg dynasty.
4. Archduchess Marie Valerie of Austria
- Full name: Marie Valerie Mathilde Amalie
- Gender: Female
- Born: 22 April 1868
- Died: 6 September 1924 (aged 56)
Marie Valerie was the youngest child of Empress Elisabeth and Emperor Franz Joseph. She was born in Hungary, reflecting her mother's strong connection to the region. Unlike her siblings, Marie Valerie was raised by her mother, who favoured her deeply.
In 1890, she married Archduke Franz Salvator of Austria, and the couple had ten children. Her kids included Archduchesses: Elisabeth Franziska, Hedwig, Gertrud, Maria Elisabeth, Mathilde, and Agnes. The Archdukes included: Franz Karl, Hubert Salvator, Theodor Salvator, and Clemens Salvator.
Who was Empress Elisabeth of Austria's husband?
Empress Elisabeth of Austria's husband was Franz Joseph I, the Emperor of Austria and famous King of Hungary. They married in 1854 when Elisabeth was just 16 years old.
FAQs
- Did Empress Elisabeth have children? Empress Elisabeth "Sisi" of Austria had four children: Archduchesses Sophie, Gisela, Marie Valerie, and Crown Prince Rudolf.
- How old was Sisi when she had her first baby? Empress Elisabeth of Austria was 17 years old when she gave birth to her first child, Archduchess Sophie, in 1855.
- What happened to Crown Prince Rudolf of Austria? Rudolf took his life in 1889 in the Mayerling tragedy with his mistress, Baroness Mary Vetsera, at the Mayerling hunting lodge.
- Which Austrian empress had 16 children? Maria Theresa, a prominent Habsburg ruler, had 16 children. She was not an empress consort but is often mistakenly as one.
- Why was Empress Elisabeth of Austria assassinated? Empress Elisabeth was assassinated in 1898 by an Italian anarchist, Luigi Lucheni, while she was in Geneva, as a protest against the plutocracy.
- Why is Empress Elisabeth of Austria famous? Sisi was considered one of the most beautiful royals, known for her rebellious nature and role in the 1867 Austro-Hungarian Compromise.
- Did Empress Elisabeth of Austria love her husband? Sisi and Emperor Franz Joseph had an unconventional relationship. While Franz Joseph deeply loved her, Sisi struggled with the constraints of court life and often distanced herself from him.
- How many wives did Franz Joseph have? He had only one wife, Empress Elisabeth of Austria, whom he married in 1854.
Empress Elisabeth of Austria's children are Archduchesses Sophie, Gisela, Marie Valerie, and Crown Prince Rudolf. The renewed interest in her family stems from the Netflix series The Empress, which dramatises Elisabeth's life. The show has captivated audiences worldwide by portraying Elisabeth's complex relationships, including those with her children.
