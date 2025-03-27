Empress Elisabeth of Austria's children and the secrets behind their legacy

Empress Elisabeth of Austria's children, Archduchesses Sophie, Gisela, Marie Valerie, and Crown Prince Rudolf, played significant roles in her life and legacy. Their lives were marked by privilege and tragedy, shaping the story of the Habsburg dynasty.

Empress Elisabeth Sisi, nee Princess of Bavaria, wife of Emperor Franz Josef of Austria-Hungary. Photo: Brandstaetter images (modified by author)

A closer look at Empress Elisabeth of Austria's children's family tree reveals their significant roles in the Habsburg dynasty and European history.

Her first child, Sophie, fell ill and died at the age of two, and her son, Crown Prince Rudolf, died at age 30 in the Mayerling tragedy.

Archduchess Marie Valerie, Elisabeth's favourite child, was the only one raised directly by her mother. She later went on to have ten children of her own.

Empress Elisabeth of Austria's profile summary

Meet Empress Elisabeth of Austria's children

Duchess Elisabeth Amalie Eugenie's four children were Archduchess Sophie Friederike, Archduchess Gisela, Crown Prince Rudolf, and Archduchess Marie Valerie. The children have gained popularity due to the Netflix production The Empress (2022), which explores Elisabeth's life and relationships.

The Duchess' children formed an integral part of the Habsburg dynasty. Below are Empress Elisabeth of Austria's children in order:

1. Archduchess Sophie of Austria

Archduchess Sophie of Austria's baby photo (L) and her resting place after passing (R). Photo: Wikipedia.com, @Franz_Schrotzberg, @Miklós_Barabás (modified by author)

Full name: Sophie Friederike Dorothea Maria Josepha

Sophie Friederike Dorothea Maria Josepha Gender: Female

Female Born: 5 March 1855

5 March 1855 Died: 29 May 1857 (aged 2)

Sophie Friederike was Elisabeth's first child, who tragically passed away at just two years old. Her paternal grandmother, Archduchess Sophie of Bavaria, named her after herself. However, she had a short life marked by tragedy. Sophie fell seriously ill while accompanying her parents on a state trip to Hungary in 1857.

Despite efforts to save her, she tragically passed away in Budapest. Experts today suggest Archduchess Sophie might have died of typhus, a type of disease. Her death profoundly affected Elisabeth, who went into heavy depression.

2. Archduchess Gisela of Austria

Archduchess Gisela of Austria is seen in different unspecified portraits. Photo: Apic, Ullstein Bild (modified by author)

Full name: Gisela Louise Marie

Gisela Louise Marie Gender: Female

Female Born: 12 July 1856

12 July 1856 Died: 27 July 1932 (aged 76)

Gisela Louise Marie was the second child and eldest daughter of Empress Elisabeth and Emperor Franz Joseph. Named after Queen Gisela of Hungary, she was raised primarily by her paternal grandmother, Archduchess Sophie.

Gisela married Prince Leopold of Bavaria in 1873 and had four children: Princess Elisabeth Marie of Bavaria, Princess Auguste Maria of Bavaria, Prince Georg of Bavaria, and Prince Konrad of Bavaria.

3. Crown Prince Rudolf of Austria

Crown Prince Rudolf (as general major) in 1881 (L) and he poses in royal attire on an unspecified date (R). Photo: Brandstaetter Images, Hulton Archive (modified by author)

Full name: Rudolf Franz Karl Joseph

Rudolf Franz Karl Joseph Gender: Male

Male Born: 21 August 1858

21 August 1858 Died: 30 January 1889 (aged 30)

Rudolf Franz Karl Josef was the third born and only son and heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne. He was known for his liberal views, which often clashed with his conservative father, Emperor Franz Joseph. Rudolf married Princess Stéphanie of Belgium in 1881, and they had one daughter, Archduchess Elisabeth Marie of Austria.

His life ended tragically in the Mayerling disaster with his mistress, Baroness Mary Vetsera. His death shocked the empire and left a lasting mark on the Habsburg dynasty.

4. Archduchess Marie Valerie of Austria

A young Archduchess Marie Valerie of Austria is seen in unspecified photos. Photo: Ullstein Bild Dtl., Apic (modified by author)

Full name: Marie Valerie Mathilde Amalie

Marie Valerie Mathilde Amalie Gender: Female

Female Born: 22 April 1868

22 April 1868 Died: 6 September 1924 (aged 56)

Marie Valerie was the youngest child of Empress Elisabeth and Emperor Franz Joseph. She was born in Hungary, reflecting her mother's strong connection to the region. Unlike her siblings, Marie Valerie was raised by her mother, who favoured her deeply.

In 1890, she married Archduke Franz Salvator of Austria, and the couple had ten children. Her kids included Archduchesses: Elisabeth Franziska, Hedwig, Gertrud, Maria Elisabeth, Mathilde, and Agnes. The Archdukes included: Franz Karl, Hubert Salvator, Theodor Salvator, and Clemens Salvator.

Who was Empress Elisabeth of Austria's husband?

Old (L) and young (R) illustration portraits of Franz Joseph I of Austria. Photo: Clu, Mikroman6 (modified by author)

Empress Elisabeth of Austria's husband was Franz Joseph I, the Emperor of Austria and famous King of Hungary. They married in 1854 when Elisabeth was just 16 years old.

Empress Elisabeth of Austria's children are Archduchesses Sophie, Gisela, Marie Valerie, and Crown Prince Rudolf. The renewed interest in her family stems from the Netflix series The Empress, which dramatises Elisabeth's life. The show has captivated audiences worldwide by portraying Elisabeth's complex relationships, including those with her children.

