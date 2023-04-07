Who is Mason Thames: All you need to know about the "The Black Phone" actor

Mason Thames is a young American actor. He received significant recognition for his outstanding performance in the thriller-horror film The Black Phone as Finney. He stars alongside young and talented Madeleine McGraw and the award-winning actor Ethan Hawke.

Mason Thames attends the Universal Pictures' "The Black Phone" Los Angeles premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Mason Thames started acting at the young age of 11. According to his IMDb profile, the young superstar has been featured in five movies and television shows. Interestingly, his role in The Black Phone movie has earned him three award nominations.

Profile summary

Full name Mason Thames Gender Male Date of birth 10 July 2007 Age 15 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Phoenix, Arizona, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Height in inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Father Chad Thames Siblings 1 Occupation Actor Net worth $1.35 million Instagram @masonthamesofficial Twitter Facebook @MasonThamesOfficial

Mason Thames' biography

When was Mason Thames born? He was born on 10 July 2007 in the USA. He is 15 years old as of April 2023, and his star sign is Cancer. The young actor is an American citizen and is of white ethnicity. He resides with his parents and sister in Los Angeles, California.

Mason is still pursuing his education, and his father, Chad Mason, has been supportive of his career. Additionally, in one instance, Mason posted a picture of his mother on his Instagram stories wishing her a happy Mother's Day.

Who are Mason Thames' siblings?

He has only one sibling, a sister, Brooke-Madison Thames. Brooke is passionate about dancing and has also performed as a cheerleader.

Career

It is impressive to see how Mason Thames, at just 15 years old, is already making a name for himself as a highly sought-after young talent. Thames started acting at just 11 but discovered his passion for performing at a younger age while studying ballet. He had the opportunity to perform with a professional international ballet company and toured with them for four years as the youngest cast member.

What is Mason Thames known for? In 2017, he began making short films as a young actor and featured as Liam in After Omelas. In 2019, he played an outstanding part for Daniel Stevens in the television series For All Mankind.

In 2020, he was cast alongside Milo Ventimiglia in the limited series Evel as Robbie Knievel. He then featured in the 2022 movie The Black Phone playing Finney Blake, a meek but intelligent 13-year-old child held in a soundproof cellar by a vicious, masked killer.

Thames arrives on the red carpet for the opening of Hollywood Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: David Crane

Source: Getty Images

Mason Thames' movies and TV shows

What movies is Mason Thames in? The young superstar has already been featured in six movies and TV shows. Here is a list of all his appearances:

Movies/TV shows Character Year Boys of Summer Noah TBA Walker Young Walker 2021 The Black Phone Finney Blake 2021 Evel Robbie 2020 For All Mankind Daniel Stevens 2019 After Omelas Liam 2017

Where is Mason Thames right now?

Thames is expected to play Noah Reed n the upcoming film titled Boys of Summer. The film is currently in the post-production stage. The adventure-fantasy film is directed by David Henrie. The film's main character is Noah, who hires a detective (Gibson) to help him examine a mystery on Martha's Vineyard. The cast also features Nora Zehetner and Lorraine Bracco.

Quick facts about Mason Thames

Who is Mason Thames? He is a young American actor popular for starring in the film The Black Phone as Finney Blake. What is Mason Thames' age? He is 15 years old as of 2023. He was born on 10 July 2007. How many siblings does Mason have? He has one sister, Brooke-Madison Thames. What movies and TV shows is Mason Thames in? He has appeared in six films and TV shows. Some of them include The Black Phone, For All Mankind, Walker, and After Omelas. At what age did Mason start acting? He started acting professionally at 11 years. How old was Mason Thames when shooting The Black Phone? He was 14 years old. Who is Mason's father? His father is Chad Thames.

Mason Thames is a young American actor making exploits in the industry. He started acting at the tender age of 11 and has been featured in six television shows and films since then. The young superstar is a great inspiration to other teenagers who would like to pursue a career in acting.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on everything you need to know about Miguel Leon Tyson. He is the son of Mike Tyson, one of the most influential heavyweight boxing champions.

In 2009, Miguel, unfortunately, lost his younger sister, Exodus Tyson, after a tragic home accident. Exodus was only four years old at the time of her death. Leon is currently a Psychology student at the University of Southern California.

Source: YEN.com.gh