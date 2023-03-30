Julio Iglesias' children: Everything you need to know about his kids

Julio Iglesias is a former professional footballer and singer-songwriter from Spain. He is widely regarded as the world's most financially prosperous Spanish musician and one of the best-selling artists in music heritage, having sold over 100 million copies in 14 languages globally. But, aside from his lucrative music career, does he have a family? If so, who are Julio Iglesias' children?

Julio Iglesias performs live on stage at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein

Julio's professional football career was cut short when he was involved in a severe car accident in 1963 that rendered him incapable of walking for two years. When he was recuperating in the hospital following the accident, a nurse called Eladio Magdaleno offered him a guitar to regain his hand agility. While learning to play, he discovered his singing talent.

Julio Iglesias' profile summary

Julio Iglesias’ children

Julio's family has grown as he grew into an international superstar and topped the charts. The renowned celebrity has been married twice and has eight kids from both marriages. So, who are his children?

Children with Isabel Preysler

How many children did Julio Iglesias have with his first wife? Julio married Isabel Preysler, a Spanish-Filipina television host and socialite, on 29 January 1971. They together had three children; Enrique, Julio Iglesias Jr. and Chábeli.

1. Chábeli

Julio Iglesias' daughter Chábeli. Photo: @chabeliiglesias on Instagram (modified by author)

María Isabel, famously known as Chábeli, is the couple's first child. The celebrity child was born on 3 September 1971 and is 51 years old as of March 2023. Chábeli is a famous Spanish socialite and journalist.

2. Julio Jr.

Julio José Iglesias Preysler, famously known as Julio Iglesias Jr., is the coupes' second child. He was born on 25 February 1973 and is 50 years old as of 2023. José is a renowned Spanish singer. He was named the victor of the CMT contest Gone country in 2008.

3. Enrique

Enrique performs onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. Photo: Michael Tran

Enrique Miguel Preysler, their child, is a famous singer and songwriter. He was born on 8 May 1975 and is 47 years old as of March 2023. He began his recording profession in the mid-1990s on the Mexican indie tag Fonovisa and became the season's finest-selling Spanish-dialect act.

Unfortunately, Julio and Isabel Preysler divorced in 1979. The pair also appealed to the Catholic Church for a marital rescission awarded in 1980.

Children with Miranda Rijnsburger

How many children did Julio Iglesias have with Miranda? Following his divorce from Isabel Preysler, the famous musician resided with Dutch model Miranda Rijnsburger, whom he wedded on 26 August 2010 in a small church in Marbella, Spain.

They together have five kids; Miguel Alejandro, Rodrigo, twins Cristina and Victoria and Guillermo Iglesias.

1. Miguel Alejandro

Julio Iglesias' son miguel. Photo: @Miguel (modified by author)

He is the couple's first son. Miguel was born on 7 September 1997. He is 25 years old as of March 2023.

2. Rodrigo

Rodrigo attends the Los Angeles special screening of EstrellaTV's reality series "Rica, Famosa, Latina" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

He is the couple's first son. Rodrigo was born on 3 April 1999. The celebrity child is 23 years old as of March 2023.

3. Cristina and Victoria

Victoria and Cristina Iglesias attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Cristina and Victoria are twin daughters of Miranda Rijnsburger and Julio Iglesias. They were born on 1 May 2001 and are 21 years as of 2023.

4. Guillermo

He is the last born of Julio and Miranda Rijnsburger's children. Guillermo was born on 5 May 2007 and is 15 years as of 2023.

How many illegitimate children does Julio Iglesias have?

In 2019, a Valencia court decreed that Julio is the dad of Javier Sánchez, the child of former dancer Maria Edite Santos from Portugal. Sánchez had been fighting for paternity in court since 1992, claiming he was conceived during his mum's extramarital incident with Iglesias in Catalonia in July 1975.

The singer denied all the allegations and had previously refused to submit to a paternity test. Following several court hearings, the country's Supreme Court heard the case, which rejected Sánchez's assertions in April 2021, also enforcing the expenses of the procedure on him.

FAQs

How many kids does Julio Iglesias have? He has 8 eight kids from his two marriages. What are the names of Julio Iglesias' 5 children? They are Miguel Alejandro, Rodrigo, twins Cristina and Victoria and Guillermo Iglesias. Who is the current Julio Iglesias's wife? His current wife is Miranda Rijnsburger. They got married on 26 August 2010 and have been together since then. Who is the youngest child of Julio Iglesias? Guillermo. He was born on 5 May 2007 and is 15 years as of 2023. How did Julio Iglesias make his money? He made his money through his songwriting, singing and football career. He has an estimated net worth of $600 million. Does Julio Iglesias have twins? Yes, he has twin daughters, Cristina and Victoria. They are 21 years as of 2023. What is an interesting fact about Julio Iglesias? He is the most widely recognized musician.

Julio Iglesias's children are Enrique, Julio Iglesias Jr., Chábeli, Miguel Alejandro, Rodrigo, twins Cristina and Victoria and Guillermo Iglesias. The eight children are from his marriage with his ex-wife Isabel Preysler and current wife Miranda Rijnsburger.

