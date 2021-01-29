Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu, has claimed that he made his colleague Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win a star

He said he was the one who discovered Lil Win and turned him into what he is today

Manu said out of pride, his colleague actor will never admit his claims

The two formerly good friends have been fighting over who is bigger

Comic actor with Kumawood, Kwaku Manu, has boldly claimed that he was the one who discovered his colleague actor Lil Win and brought him into the limelight.

Manu said he met Lil Win many years ago and because he liked him instantly, he decided to help him achieve his dream of becoming a movie star.

He revealed that he is very disappointed in Lil Win for hiding this truth from the public all these years.

Kwaku Manu reportedly made this revelation in an interview with Kingdom FM, according to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Celebritiesbuzz.com.

He also added that he knows very well that Lil Win will still not admit to his revelation because of pride.

YEN.com.gh however cannot confirm Manu’s claim. At the time when the Kumawood movie industry was vibrant, the two were mostly seen acting together in many movies.

At a point, they fell apart from each other and were at loggerheads till Lil Win apologised publicly about two years ago.

Actors end feud

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lilwin expressed regret at the fact that he is not in good talking terms with Kwaku Manu.

Lil Win begged Kwaku Manu to bury the hatchet and get back together as one again.

"Legends The Late Bob Santo & Abusuapayin Judas... @kwakumanubob this is how GHANA wants us to unite and build a better movie industry," he wrote.

"Together we can ... And forgive us, as we forgive those who trespass against us... 111666 Bob segger," he added. Lilwin went on to ask movie producers and directors to unite him and Kwaku Manu instead of setting them against each other."

Kwaku Manu replied Lilwin's apology as he wrote: "@officiallilwin As You already know, I’m always ready even today, Tomorrow or Anytime So You Can let me know when you’re also ready one love."

