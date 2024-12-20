Rev Ebenezer Opambour has asked President Akufo-Addo to account for the funds spent on the National Cathedral before leaving office

In a video, he noted that since Pastors are representatives of God on earth, they deserved an account of how the funds were used

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as some supported his demand while others laughed over the video

Ghanaian pastor Rev Ebenezer Opambour has passionately appealed to President Akufo-Addo following the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) defeat in the just-ended polls.

In a viral video, Rev Opambour asked the outgoing President to render an account of funds invested into the controversial National Cathedral project and, if possible, return those funds to the national coffers.

Rev Opambour demands an account of funds spent on the National Cathedral from President Akufo-Addo. Image source: Rev Opambour, Nana Akufo-Addo

Before assuming office in 2016, President Akufo-Addo pledged to build a National Cathedral for God. He commenced the process by raising funds for the project and also hired consultants to commence the project.

However, the cathedral's construction was halted after several backlash from the public and the opposition, including the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Following his failure to complete the project, Rev Opambour has demanded accountability for the invested funds.

He contended that pastors are considered representatives of God on Earth and should be given an account of what the funds were used for since the Cathedral was a project being constructed for God.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Opambour's request

Netizens who saw Rev Opambour's video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. While some supported his demand for the funds to be accounted for, others laughed at the video.

@MazacarMicky wrote:

"Covid donations weren't properly accounted for, Cathedral donations weren't accounted for, betting tax same, E-levy same. Theses people have a lot to account for."

@dboy_Walker wrote:

"Did Opambour say “ me ne asofo aa enim nyansa nu"

@AduKissiedu wrote:

"Such stupidity, who told you the cathedral money is with the president. Your stupidity is beyond measure. I don't blame you it's Mahama and his NDC that will support such nonsense."

Source: YEN.com.gh