- A Ghanaian model whose name is not disclosed was captured on camera as she quit a photoshoot at the beach

- According to her, the counterpart she was to take the pictures with was touching her in inappropriate places

- Ghanaians have had a lot to say about this report and YEN has gathered the most captivating ones

An unnamed model from Ghana who was having a photoshoot at the beach decided to quit the deal altogether after claiming she was touched inappropriately in a video.

The footage that was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Twitter handle of Ameyaw Debrah saw folks trying to convince the lady to return to no avail.

They explained that such was the nature of the job, but according to her, the gentleman she was supposed to pose with had supposedly held her chest and she was not going to continue the shoot with him.

Why are you holding my 'distin' - Ghanaian model says as she quits photoshoot Credit: @Ameyaw112

Source: Twitter

Watch the video below:

See what some Ghanaians have had to say about the rather hilarious video below:

@KwadwoBaako found the words used by the photographer after the lady quit the photoshoot funny and worth restating.

@RASNANATAGOR also alluded to the fact that the words used by the photographer added a bad spice to the already spoilt meat.

@99entropy said:

The fact that most guys are trying to play down the truth and most comment here are also laughing at this disgusting thing says all about the mentality of men in our society now

That's sexual harassment there but look at how people don't even wanna admit that's not going on..

