@Habaebah, a stunning young lady on Twitter celebrated Val's Day with her boyfriend in a creative manner that has got social media users talking

The lady indicates she is a student in school whilst her boyfriend is far away but they still went on a grand date

The two dressed neatly as though they were going on an outdoor date but met online for a virtual Valentine's Day

A beautiful lady with the Twitter handle @habaebah has caused a stir via her social media handle after sharing how she and her boyfriend marked their Valentine's Day.

According to the lady, she is a student and it was impossible for her to meet with the gentleman physically, so they both decided to get a little bit creative.

The two partners dressed up neatly as though they were going on a grand outdoor date and gave themselves a special virtual treat due to their circumstances.

See the post below:

The simple Twitter post gathered over 60k reactions and comments when put together.

YEN.com.gh has captured some of the most interesting views shared.

@nicholelukeee was worried whether the loved-up couple had enough to eat since they had the date at home instead of a nice restaurant.

@abdulwaseau suggested that the partners look very much alike and are probably siblings who are yet to discover the truth

@BigBabyOfLagos admired the lady and her boyfriend for their creativity and explained why this cannot happen in his relationship

Beautiful lady & her boyfriend who dressed up for Virtual Val's date

Source: Twitter

Source: YEN.com.gh