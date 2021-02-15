A photo capturing a man's roommate and his girlfriend on Valentine's Day has stirred interesting conversations online

While many condemned him for not giving the two adults some privacy, others said he did the right thing by staying put

Tweeps who have had a similar experience in the past said that they overcame such awkwardness by getting their own apartments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young man with the Twitter handle @El_faruqq has generated massive reactions on Twitter after revealing what he did when his roommate brought in a lady on Valentine's Day.

He said that despite the eye signals his friend gave, he blatantly refused to leave the room in an attempt to spoil whatever plan they had in mind.

@El-faruqq shared a photo of his friend and his date on one of the beds in the room. He tweeted:

"My roommate's valentine date just arrived and he has been doing me eye signal since. Mtcheww, we die here."

As at the time of writing this report, his post has about 30,000 likes with thousands of comments from Nigerians who had many things to say about his action.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@SouthwyseBoss said:

"Wahala for who dey beg you to commot ... Naso I do agidi one day like that for mapoly, my guy no send me oooo..."

@Daswit1 said:

"The oppression is too much dont leave the room oo."

The man said he made a strong move not to leave for them. Photo source: @El_faruqq

Source: UGC

@Mietewhyte1 said:

"Reason why I didn't like this roomie thing...hence after my year, I made sure i rent an apartment all to masef."

@hussen1ab said:

"Good brother, please don't let them sin. He might attempt to switch of the lights and tonight you must read too for that quiz. Don't let us down man you doing well right now."

@Adeshola98 said:

"The angel in heaven salutes you, what's your name again, let's cancel it in the book of life, you be enemy of progress."

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that a young lady with the Twitter handle @ButterBibi caused a massive stir online after she declared her love for Music Super Boss Don Jazzy on Twitter.

In the letter, the lady listed all the things that make her love him, citing his generosity, good looks and sense of humour.

What amazed most about the lady's act was that she placed a sachet of paracetamol on the letter, saying that she would be taking it in case she comes out of her pursuit heartbroken.

Source: YEN.com.gh