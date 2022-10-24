Young Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog, known in private life as Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, has been spotted speaking with a thick foreign accent.

Yaw Tog recently visited the United Kingdom where according to blogger @zionfelixdotcom understands he is going to shoot a music video in London.

While in London, The Sore hitmaker was hosted on one of UK's biggest music radio stations Capital Xtra on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Yaw Tog was interviewed on Capital Xtra in London

Source: Instagram

Yaw Tog talks on performance with Stormzy

During his interview, Yaw Tog was asked about his recent performance with top UK rapper Stormzy at the Global Citizens Festival in Accra.

In his response, the rapper who is also known as The Young Bull revealed that he was nervous when he came on stage with Stormzy.

According to him, even though it was the second time he was performing with the UK rapper, it was a bigger atmosphere.

"I was a little bit nervous. That was my second time performing with Stormzy. The first was not that big so I was shocked when I saw the crowd so I prayed to and when heard the song I said let's go," he revealed among other things.

See below for the video as shared on the Instagram blog @entamoty.

Yaw Tog's accent intrigues Ghanaians

After the video emerged online, many social media users found Yaw Tog's accent interesting and shared some comments.

__sameera.x said:

It’s how he talks for me

_7th_february said:

Hyundai accent

anthem_jnr said:

The accent is mad

priscaasare777 said:

You people should please give him shout out and stop that, if he was not speaking right like we will talk ❤️

Yaw Tog And McBrown Dance To His Sophia Song In Video

Meanwhile, Nana Ama McBrown and Yaw Tog recently won hearts on the internet after they bonded by dancing to Yaw Tog's Sophia song.

The actress and the talented young man looked good together as they showcased their exquisite dance moves to the banger.

The video impressed many folks who could not resist the adorable pair and showered them with words of praise.

